Iconic India batter Virat Kohli leaves no stone unturned whenever he appears on a cricket field. Apart from striking headlines regularly with his stylish knocks, he definitely comes among the most-entertaining figures the sport has ever seen.

On Thursday, India defeated Sri Lanka in an ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Following back-to-back victories, the Men-in-Blue sealed the deal of the three-match series against the island nation with the final ODI still left to be held.

After the match, emphatic celebrations were spotted among the Indian cricketers with Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan being the show-stoppers.



The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) organised an engaging laser light and sound show at the stadium after the match concluded. While the crowd was enjoying the glittery event, Kohli and Kishan began grooving to the beats near the boundary line. They shook their legs in proper sync and in no time, the random performance grabbed the attention of fans.

The crowd seated at the nearby gallery went on to cheer for the cricketers. Some of them managed to record glimpses and shared them across social media platforms.

Kohli registered his 73rd career century in the opening match of the series on 10 January at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. But he failed to produce anything significant in the following encounter as he was made to leave the crease for just four runs in the second ODI.

However, a match-winning 64-run knock from KL Rahul, well-assisted by Hardik Pandya’s crucial 36, helped India chase down the target of 216 runs.

On the other hand, youngster Ishan Kishan is waiting for his opportunity to feature in the ODI series. With the return of captain Rohit Sharma, the opener lost his place in the playing XI. However, as India have already won the series, the squad can see some experiments in the third ODI, slated to be held on 15 January at the Greenfield International Stadium in Kerala.

Notably, Kishan has been enjoying great form in the 50-over format since last year. The last time Kishan featured in an ODI, during the Bangladesh tour in December, the 24-year-old smashed an explosive double-century scoring 210 runs off 131 deliveries in the third ODI.

