India humbled Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram after a mauling by mammoth 317 runs and clean-swept the series 3-0. For Sri Lanka, a series win in any format of the game in India will still be elusive.

After Virat Kohli’s 166* and Shubman Gill’s 116 set the tone for India with a 391-run total, the bowlers continued the mauling without showing any mercy.

Mohammed Siraj was the star with the ball as he bagged four wickets and missed out on the fifth despite the team supporting him in every manner possible.

Highest score by Indian non-openers in men’s ODIs: 183* – MS Dhoni v SL, 2005

183 – Virat Kohli v PAK, 2012

175* – Kapil Dev v ZIM, 1983

166* – Virat Kohli v SL, 2023

160* – Virat Kohli v SA, 2018

157* – Virat Kohli v WI, 2018

154* – Virat Kohli v WI, 2018#INDvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 15, 2023



India and Virat Kohli, however, stumbled many records on their way to the series domination.

10 – Virat Kohli scored his 10th century against Sri Lanka on Sunday. He now has the most number of centuries against a single opponent in ODI Cricket. The next best is again Virat Kohli’s nine centuries against West Indies and Sachin Tendulkar’s nine against Australia.

166* – Kohli’s score in Thiruvananthapuram also became his second-highest score in ODIs, only behind the famous 183* against the same opposition.

16 – Virat Kohli now has 16 unbeaten hundreds i.e. without being dismissed after hitting a century.

Virat Kohli: What Siraj has done with the new ball is outstanding

21 – Virat Kohli surpassed another Sachin Tendulkar record scoring the most number of centuries in a country – 21. Tendulkar had 20 centuries in India.

8 – Another interesting feat is the most number of sixes hit by Kohli in an ODI. The record has been bettered after almost 10 years as he hit seven sixes against Australia in 2013 in Jaipur.

7 – Virat Kohli has the most player of the match awards against Sri Lanka in ODIs. MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar stand next best with six each.

It was an absolutely dominating performance from #TeamIndia against Sri Lanka. An amazing showcase of talent and hard work, as we win two series in two weeks. Best wishes to the entire team, and kudos to @imVkohli @ShubmanGill for their performances! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/efJDHw9boJ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2023



3 – Virat Kohli also has the most player of the series awards against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Apart from Kohli’s records here are some other records that India broke or created –

317 – A win by 317 runs is the highest-ever win in terms of runs. India surpassed New Zealand’s record of a 290-run win against Ireland in 2008.

India’s previous best winning margin was 257 runs against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup. Remember Robin Utthapa’s catch in the slips by Dwayne Leverock.

26 – Sri Lanka have played 26 bilateral series against India in India but failed to win one. While India have won 22 of those, four did not produce results. This was also India’s 10th consecutive bilateral series win against Sri Lanka.

4 – Mohammed Siraj’s four wickets is the joint most for an Indian bowler in the first 10 overs of an ODI. He equaled Jasprit Bumrah (vs England in 2022), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vs Sri Lanka in 2013), and Javagal Srinath (vs Sri Lanka in 2003).

22 – Sri Lanka were all out in 22 overs which is the shortest in terms of number of overs in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.