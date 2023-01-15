Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli adds more numbers to his statistics gallery with 46th ODI century

Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli adds more numbers to his statistics gallery with 46th ODI century

Virat Kohli has the most number of centuries, most player of the match, and most player of the series awards against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli adds more numbers to his statistics gallery with 46th ODI century

Virat Kohli won his third player of the series award against SL. AP

India humbled Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram after a mauling by mammoth 317 runs and clean-swept the series 3-0. For Sri Lanka, a series win in any format of the game in India will still be elusive.

After Virat Kohli’s 166* and Shubman Gill’s 116 set the tone for India with a 391-run total, the bowlers continued the mauling without showing any mercy.

Mohammed Siraj was the star with the ball as he bagged four wickets and missed out on the fifth despite the team supporting him in every manner possible.


India and Virat Kohli, however, stumbled many records on their way to the series domination.

10 – Virat Kohli scored his 10th century against Sri Lanka on Sunday. He now has the most number of centuries against a single opponent in ODI Cricket. The next best is again Virat Kohli’s nine centuries against West Indies and Sachin Tendulkar’s nine against Australia.

166* – Kohli’s score in Thiruvananthapuram also became his second-highest score in ODIs, only behind the famous 183* against the same opposition.

16 – Virat Kohli now has 16 unbeaten hundreds i.e. without being dismissed after hitting a century.

Virat Kohli: What Siraj has done with the new ball is outstanding

21 – Virat Kohli surpassed another Sachin Tendulkar record scoring the most number of centuries in a country – 21.  Tendulkar had 20 centuries in India.

8 – Another interesting feat is the most number of sixes hit by Kohli in an ODI. The record has been bettered after almost 10 years as he hit seven sixes against Australia in 2013 in Jaipur.

7 – Virat Kohli has the most player of the match awards against Sri Lanka in ODIs. MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar stand next best with six each.


3 – Virat Kohli also has the most player of the series awards against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Apart from Kohli’s records here are some other records that India broke or created –

317 – A win by 317 runs is the highest-ever win in terms of runs. India surpassed New Zealand’s record of a 290-run win against Ireland in 2008.

India’s previous best winning margin was 257 runs against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup. Remember Robin Utthapa’s catch in the slips by Dwayne Leverock.

26 – Sri Lanka have played 26 bilateral series against India in India but failed to win one. While India have won 22 of those, four did not produce results. This was also India’s 10th consecutive bilateral series win against Sri Lanka.

4 – Mohammed Siraj’s four wickets is the joint most for an Indian bowler in the first 10 overs of an ODI. He equaled Jasprit Bumrah (vs England in 2022), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vs Sri Lanka in 2013), and Javagal Srinath (vs Sri Lanka in 2003).

22 – Sri Lanka were all out in 22 overs which is the shortest in terms of number of overs in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 23:12:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Virat Kohli has shown over long period that he is a master in ODIs: Gautam Gambhir 
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli has shown over long period that he is a master in ODIs: Gautam Gambhir 

Gautam Gambhir added that we should not be comparing Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Virat Kohli after India batter equals his ODI century record
First Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar praises Virat Kohli after India batter equals his ODI century record

Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries (20) at home with his 73rd international century.

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Umran Malik shine as hosts win 1st ODI by 67 runs - In Pics
First Cricket Photos

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Umran Malik shine as hosts win 1st ODI by 67 runs - In Pics

India now lead the three-match series 1-0.