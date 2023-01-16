In a freewheeling flow of thoughts, Mohammed Siraj talked about his performance in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

The speedster bagged a four-wicket haul with some eye-catching deliveries. While a few of his deliveries produced the edge of batters, others made inroads through the gap between bat and pad.

Siraj, who now has the most wickets in the powerplay in ODIs since 2022, said that his spell at the Greenfield International Stadium was one of his best.

“I can say this was my best spell in ODIs because I have not had a four-wicket haul till now. Even three wickets here would have been amazing, considering the way ball was coming out of my hands and the way I was able to outswing. So I am very happy,” Siraj said in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

Siraj also induced a brilliant run-out to dismiss Chamika Karunaratne. The batter defended Siraj’s full delivery like a top-order batter and held the pose for a while to let Siraj collect the ball and throw it back at his stumps. Karunaratne was caught entirely off guard.

“If a batter defends on the front foot, I get frustrated. Then I said a few words. And then he again defended on the front foot and I threw the ball at stumps and it resulted in a very good run-out,” Siraj said about the run-out.

The 28-year-old was also happy with the manner in which he dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga. The spinning all-rounder usually scores a few boundaries and entertains the crowds. However, he was dismissed for just one run.

“I bowled three out-swingers to Hasaranga to start with. Then I thought I will have to bowl wobble seam because he was swinging his bat without any foot movement. That also produced the wicket so I felt good,” Siraj explained the dismissal.

Mohammed Siraj: Dale Steyn helped me with out-swing

The pacer will play his first international match at his home ground in Hyderabad on 18 January as India face New Zealand.

“I am too excited because it will be my first match at my home ground. I will tell my fans, ‘See you soon in Hyderabad,’” and elated Siraj signed off.

