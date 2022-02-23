Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series due to injuries

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 23rd, 2022
  • 11:03:30 IST

India pacer Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav has suffered a hairline fracture. AP

Suryakumar Yadav has suffered a hairline fracture. AP

Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury recently during bowling in the third T20I against West Indies while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the same match in Kolkata on Sunday.

They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries.

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 23, 2022 11:03:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about retirement, says furious Wriddhiman Saha after Test axe
First Cricket News

Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about retirement, says furious Wriddhiman Saha after Test axe

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn’t worry about his place in the team.

Saurabh Kumar: Meet the former air force man who is India’s latest Test squad entrant
First Cricket News

Saurabh Kumar: Meet the former air force man who is India’s latest Test squad entrant

Saurabh Kumar’s coach is Sunita Sharma, the only female cricket Droancharya in India.

India vs Sri Lanka: Who will bat at No 3? How to slot in Jadeja? Hosts face selection dilemma ahead of T20I series
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Who will bat at No 3? How to slot in Jadeja? Hosts face selection dilemma ahead of T20I series

Despite a few seniors being rested and some injuries, India face a number of selection headaches. Here's a look at the selection conundrums India face ahead of the Sri Lanka series.