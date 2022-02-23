India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series due to injuries

India pacer Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury recently during bowling in the third T20I against West Indies while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the same match in Kolkata on Sunday.

They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries.

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

