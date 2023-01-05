Rahul Tripathi was drafted into the playing XI, in place of Sanju Samson, who was recently ruled out of the last two T20Is after sustaining a knee injury in the series-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Top-order batter Rahul Tripathi was on Thursday handed his maiden international cap, ahead of India’s second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune.
Ahead of the match, the BCCI posted a video on their official Twitter handle, captioning it: “Congratulations to Rahul Tripathi who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia”.
Congratulations to Rahul Tripathi who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳👏#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/VX1y83nOsD
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023
Tripathi was drafted into the playing XI, in place of Sanju Samson, who was recently ruled out of the last two T20Is after sustaining a knee injury in the series-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Tripathi, 31, had received his maiden India call-up when the Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue travelled to Ireland last June for two T20Is, but Tripathi failed to get a game there.
Over the years, Tripathi has established himself as a reputed Indian batter in the IPL, having amassed 1798 runs from 76 games. The Ranchi-born cricketer has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL.
