Top-order batter Rahul Tripathi was on Thursday handed his maiden international cap, ahead of India’s second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune.

Follow: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE blog

Ahead of the match, the BCCI posted a video on their official Twitter handle, captioning it: “Congratulations to Rahul Tripathi who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia”.

Congratulations to Rahul Tripathi who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳👏#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/VX1y83nOsD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023

Tripathi was drafted into the playing XI, in place of Sanju Samson, who was recently ruled out of the last two T20Is after sustaining a knee injury in the series-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Tripathi, 31, had received his maiden India call-up when the Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue travelled to Ireland last June for two T20Is, but Tripathi failed to get a game there.

Over the years, Tripathi has established himself as a reputed Indian batter in the IPL, having amassed 1798 runs from 76 games. The Ranchi-born cricketer has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.