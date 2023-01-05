Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Sri Lanka: Rahul Tripathi makes international debut, replaces Sanju Samson in playing XI in 2nd T20I

India vs Sri Lanka: Rahul Tripathi makes international debut, replaces Sanju Samson in playing XI in 2nd T20I

Rahul Tripathi was drafted into the playing XI, in place of Sanju Samson, who was recently ruled out of the last two T20Is after sustaining a knee injury in the series-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Top-order batter Rahul Tripathi was on Thursday handed his maiden international cap, ahead of India’s second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune.

Follow: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE blog

Ahead of the match, the BCCI posted a video on their official Twitter handle, captioning it: “Congratulations to Rahul Tripathi who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia”.

Tripathi was drafted into the playing XI, in place of Sanju Samson, who was recently ruled out of the last two T20Is after sustaining a knee injury in the series-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Tripathi, 31, had received his maiden India call-up when the Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue travelled to Ireland last June for two T20Is, but Tripathi failed to get a game there.

Over the years, Tripathi has established himself as a reputed Indian batter in the IPL, having amassed 1798 runs from 76 games. The Ranchi-born cricketer has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL.

Updated Date: January 05, 2023 19:34:39 IST

