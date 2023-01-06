Arshdeep Singh’s return to Team India proved to be a nightmare for the pacer as he bowled as many as five no-balls in his two overs, giving away 37 runs in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, which the Men in Blue lost by 16 runs after failing to chase a mammoth 207-run target at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Notably, Arshdeep overstepped three times in a row in the second over of the innings, becoming the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick of no-balls in T20Is.

Following India’s defeat, fingers were pointed at Arshdeep, however, coach Rahul Dravid backed the 23-year-old youngster and asked everyone to be patient with young players while adding that it’s a learning curve for them.

“We need to be patient with a lot of these young kids, There are a lot of youngsters playing in this team, especially our bowling attack. They are young kids, they will have games like this. We all need to be patient with them, we need to be understanding that games like this can happen,” Dravid said in the post-match press conference on Thursday.

Dravid added that international cricket is learned while on the job and the youngsters will have off days once in a while.

“Of course, they are improving, we keep working hard and we need to help them and support them, technically, in whatever we can in terms of support and create the right environment and get the best of their skills. Very skilful, but they are learning, it’s tough, it’s not easy learning and playing international cricket and you have to learn on the job, So, yeah you got to have a little bit of patience with these guys.

“The good thing is this year a lot of focus is going to be on the 50-over World Cup and the T20 games we have to give us the opportunity to try out these younger guys and hopefully give them opportunities and support them when they have tough games likes this, which they will (in future too),” said Dravid.

