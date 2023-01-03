Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I in Mumbai: Men in Blue eye winning start to 2023
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I LIVE Score and Latest Update: Team India hope to get off to a winning start in the new year as they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is on Tuesday.

18:01 (IST)

The beginning of the Hardik Pandya era

The three-T20I series against Sri Lanka could very well mark the beginning of a new chapter in Indian cricket, with the BCCI deciding to overlook the trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and sticking with Hardik Pandya as the skipper in the shortest format. Pandya had earlier lead the Indian team in Ireland and New Zealand after successfully leading Gujarat Titans to title victory on IPL debut, and this time his appointment as the leader appears permanent.

Click here to read the 1st T20I preview

17:40 (IST)

Happy New Year to everyone tuning in to our live coverage of Team India's first game of 2023, with the Men in Blue taking on Asian champions Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Highlights

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I LIVE: Team India trains at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka. AP

Preview: Team India will hope to get off to a winning start in 2023 when they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

For India, it will also mark the beginning of a new era with the BCCI having named all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the captain for the series, ignoring the senior trio of Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli as well Rohit’s opening partner KL Rahul.

India have had a mixed run across formats since their semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup at the hands of eventual champions England, winning the T20I series in New Zealand 1-0 but losing the one-dayers by a similar margin. They would then lose yet another ODI series in Bangladesh after back-to-back defeats in Dhaka, but would end the year on a high with a 2-0 sweep of the Test series against the Tigers.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have not had much cricketing action in recent months, playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home besides the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup with the Dasun Shanaka-led side winning the former after beating Pakistan in the final.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Time: 7 pm IST.

Updated Date: January 03, 2023 17:40:59 IST

