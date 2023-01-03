Preview: Team India will hope to get off to a winning start in 2023 when they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

For India, it will also mark the beginning of a new era with the BCCI having named all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the captain for the series, ignoring the senior trio of Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli as well Rohit’s opening partner KL Rahul.

India have had a mixed run across formats since their semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup at the hands of eventual champions England, winning the T20I series in New Zealand 1-0 but losing the one-dayers by a similar margin. They would then lose yet another ODI series in Bangladesh after back-to-back defeats in Dhaka, but would end the year on a high with a 2-0 sweep of the Test series against the Tigers.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have not had much cricketing action in recent months, playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home besides the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup with the Dasun Shanaka-led side winning the former after beating Pakistan in the final.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Time: 7 pm IST.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.