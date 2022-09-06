India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live cricket score and updates: Rohit on the charge, IND 91/2 in 11 overs vs SL

IND vs SL LIVE CRICKET
SIX! Another one from Rohit Sharma. He dances down the track on that length ball and hammers it over long on for a maximum
|India
|Sri Lanka
|109/2 (12.0 ov) - R/R 9.08
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|Batting
|72
|40
|5
|4
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Batting
|28
|21
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dilshan Madushanka
|3
|0
|20
|1
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|3
|0
|34
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 13/2 (2.4)
|
96 (96) R/R: 10.28
Suryakumar Yadav 28(21)
Rohit Sharma (C) 68(35)
|
Virat Kohli 0(4) S.R (0)
b Dilshan Madushanka
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball commentary: India were put into bat by Sri Lanka but had a disappointing start to the proceedings as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli departed early. Onus is on SKY & Rohit to provide the resistance
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka
PREVIEW: India will be up against Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. The Men in Blue didn’t really have a great start to the Super 4 stage as they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the previous game.
Sri Lanka on the other side, will be coming into this game on the back of a win against Afghanistan.
While India would look to get the momentum back, the Lankan Lions would seek to continue with form in this encounter.
SQUADS:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana
