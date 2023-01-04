Team India’s young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on Tuesday bagged a stupendous catch in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Running backward, Kishan covered a huge distance to pull off a blinder to dismiss Charith Asalanka of Umran Malik’s delivery.

The incident took place on the final ball of the seventh over, when Asalanka, who couldn’t’ handle Malik’s fiery pace, mistimed his pull following which the ball went straight up in the air. Notably, Kishan ran a huge distance before making a brilliant dive to take the catch while ensuring that fine-leg fielder Harshal Patel stays away from the ball to avoid the collision.

Meanwhile, in a video shared by BCCI, Kishan opened up on the stunner and said that his plan was to ‘go all out’ for the catch.

Decoding @ishankishan51’s superb running catch 🙌🏻 🗣️🗣️Hear from the man himself along with fielding coach T Dilip on the process behind that remarkable grab 👌🏻#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/X00lEyubof — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2023

“I think we have seen when we were playing in Bangladesh. There were some problems with catches where the calling was not loud and clear. So, my plan was if I am going, I am going all out,” Kishan told fielding coach T Dilip in the video.

“I don’t want to create confusion, so I called. In the practice session as well, I had talked to Dilip sir that in high catches, calling becomes very important. We practiced it with a tennis racquet and a softball. The hard work paid off,” he added.

Coming to the match, Hardik Pandya-led India defeated Sri Lanka by 2 runs in a thriller to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a target of 163, the visitors could make 160 runs before getting all-out in 20 overs. Both the teams will next lock horns in the second T20I in Pune on 5th January.

