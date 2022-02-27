India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 3rd T20I Match, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by six wickets, complete 3-0 sweep

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 27 February, 2022

27 February, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
146/5 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
148/4 (16.5 ov)

India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Sri Lanka India
146/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.3 148/4 (16.5 ov) - R/R 8.79

Shreyas Iyer - 20

Ravindra Jadeja - 22

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shreyas Iyer not out 73 45 9 1
Ravindra Jadeja not out 22 15 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Binura Fernando 4 0 35 0
Lahiru Kumara 3.5 0 39 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 103/4 (12.2)

45 (45) R/R: 10

Shreyas Iyer 20(12)

Venkatesh Iyer 5(4) S.R (125)

c sub Praveen Jayawickrama b Lahiru Kumara
22:57 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, with the Men in Blue once again emerging triumphant by a 3-0 margin. Team India have been a different beast altogether in T20Is since the disappointing World Cup campaign last year, winning 12 games in a row now, and their preparations for this year's mega event so far appears to very much be on track.

We have the Test series coming up next between these two teams, with the first match at Mohali being a historic occasion — Virat Kohli's 100th Test appearance. That however, is still a few days away. For now, this is Amit signing off on behalf of my team, bidding you all a good night!

22:48 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, India captain: It’s a factor of everything that comes together. As a team, we play together, and we played very well. Lot of positives came out of this series. We do understand at times we’ve held ourselves back, but it’s important to tell guys not to worry about their positions, tell them they’re here to do their jobs. You come out, bowl two overs, and bowl those overs well and that’s a job done for the team. We want to fill whatever gaps we have. Keeping that in mind, we want to move forward. It’s going to be a big challenge, but it’s always nice to have guys in form rather than not have them in form. Always nice to see that. The way some of these guys have taken their opportunities, they move from strength to strength. Once we reach Mohali, we’re going to start thinking about it.

22:44 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 73, as well as the Player of the Series for scoring 204 runs in three games!

Shreyas Iyer: All three were special for me, but yesterday’s knock, coming in at a crucial moment and winning the series for the team, that was quite special. You need just one ball to get back in form. I’m really happy with whatever opportunity I’ve got in this series. The wicket was a little two-paced today, compared to yesterday. I also wanted to dominate right from the start. You just have to back your instincts and stay positive. It’s been a rollercoaster journey after my injury. I’m really glad I went through that phase and come out of it and perform at this level.

22:41 (IST)

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: I would like to congratulate Indian team for their wonderful performance throughout this series. Coming to the hand, it is a bit open in the finger. Our batsmen didn’t capitalise in the first six overs so that’s a concern. The pace attack was outstanding throughout. It’s not about the pace, it’s about the control. This is international cricket, we have to adapt, cannot complain about conditions.

22:28 (IST)

Some impressive numbers for Rohit Sharma the captain

22:24 (IST)

After 16.5 overs,India 148/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 73 , Ravindra Jadeja 22)

Kumara starts off with a wide down leg, and follows it up with a similar delivery — this time Jadeja pulling it behind square to collect a boundary and bring the equation down to a single digit. Single off each of the next three deliveries before Shreyas finishes things off with a boundary off the penultimate delivery, remaining not out on 73 to finish unbeaten in this series as India win by six wickets with 19 deliveries to spare. Once again it’s Iyer’s partnership with Jadeja, worth 45 today, that guides India home with ease.

22:22 (IST)
four

FOUR! Shreyas Iyer finishes off in style with a boundary as India cruise to a six-wicket win with 19 balls to spare to register their 12th win on the trot, as well as their third consecutive T20I series whitewash. IND 148/4

22:15 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 136/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 68 , Ravindra Jadeja 16)

Fernando starts off with a short-of-length ball to Jadeja going down leg, and the all-rounder has no problem dispatching it to the backward square leg boundary. Jaddu follows it up with a pull in front of square, this time collecting a single. Brace to Iyer in the third delivery before he steers a wide yorker towards the wide third man fence, where the fielder running to his left puts in a dive in vain. Single off each of the last two deliveries, leaving India needing just 11 more to win from 24 balls.

22:11 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 123/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 61 , Ravindra Jadeja 10)

Karunaratne returns. Single off each of the first five deliveries before Iyer comes back for a second after flicking towards deep square leg in the final delivery. Seven from the over. India need another 24 to win from 30.

22:07 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 116/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 57 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)

Chameera returns. Jadeja meanwhile, steers a short, wide delivery behind square in the second delivery to collect his first boundary. Nine from the over. India need another 31 to win from the last six overs.

22:22 (IST)

FOUR! Shreyas Iyer finishes off in style with a boundary as India cruise to a six-wicket win with 19 balls to spare to register their 12th win on the trot, as well as their third consecutive T20I series whitewash. IND 148/4
21:58 (IST)

OUT! Venkatesh Iyer doesn't quite make optimal use of the opportunity handed to him today, miscuing a pull to get caught by the substitute fielder Jayawickrama at deep square leg. Kumara strikes again, collecting his second wicket of the innings. IND 103/4

V Iyer c sub (Jayawickrama) b Kumara 5(4)
21:49 (IST)

SIX! Shreyas Iyer dances down the track and smashes the ball over the wide long on fence to bring up a third consecutive half-century in style! Takes just 29 deliveries to bring up the fifty today, collecting seven fours and a six along the way. IND 99/3
21:46 (IST)

BOWLED! What a delivery from Lahiru Kumara! A yorker aimed at Deepak Hooda's feet that ends up uprooting the leg stump, a dismissal that will no doubt make a certain Lasith Malinga proud. Another threatening partnership has been broken. IND 89/3

Hooda b Kumara 21(16
21:28 (IST)

Edged... and taken! Samson decides to poke at the ball that's nipping away from him, and ends up getting a thick edge. The ball carries all the way to the keeper at a comfortable height as Karunaratne breaks what was starting to look a dangerous partnership from the visitors' perspective. IND 51/2

Samson c Chandimal b Karunaratne 18(12)
21:05 (IST)

OUT! Dushmantha Chameera dismisses Rohit Sharma yet again! Went for a wild heave down the ground and got no timing, skieing the ball towards mid off with Karunaratne pouching this comfortably. The sixth time Chameera's got rid of Rohit in T20Is. IND 6/1

Rohit c Karunaratne b Chameera 5(9)
20:29 (IST)

FOUR! Hammered down the ground by Shanaka off Bishnoi, bringing up the fifty partnership with Karunaratne with a boundary. The pair have consumed just 33 balls in the partnership so far with the captain scoring the lion's share of runs. SL 111/5
20:04 (IST)

OUT! Patel strikes after being brought back as he removes Chandimal for 25. The Sri Lankan No 4 cuts the ball towards backward point, where Venkatesh Iyer crouches low and collects the catch safely in the end, though he also ends up copping a painful blow on the unmentionables after the ball had deflected off his arm and hit him below the abdomen. Patel breaks the stand that was starting to look dangerous from the Indian perspective. SL 60/5

Chandimal c V Iyer b Patel 25(27)
19:42 (IST)

BOWLED! Bishnoi uses the googly to good effect once again, breaching Liyanage's defence and leaving the stumps in a disarray to break the budding fourth-wicket stand. SL 29/4

Liyanage b Bishnoi 9(19)
19:25 (IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust, and Sri Lanka have lost a third wicket in the powerplay. Fine catch by Sanju Samson wearing the keeper's gloves today after Asalanka got a thick top edge that sent the ball high up in the night sky. SL 11/3

Asalanka c Samson b Khan 4(6)
19:09 (IST)

OUT! Sri Lanka lose both openers inside the first two overs! It's Nissanka who follows Gunathilaka to the dugout after slicing the ball up in the air towards extra cover. Venkatesh Iyer settles under the ball and completes the catch near the circle. SL 5/2

Nissanka c V Iyer b Khan 1(10)
19:06 (IST)

BOWLED! Mohammed Siraj with the early breakthrough, as Danushka Gunathilaka ends up getting a thick inside edge onto his off stump to depart for a golden duck! SL 1/1

Gunathilaka b Siraj 0(1)
18:39 (IST)

Teams:

India XI:  Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka XI:  Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
18:35 (IST)

TOSS: Sri Lanka win the toss, and captain Dasun Shanaka opts to bat.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I in Dharamsala: Shreyas Iyer remains unbeaten on 73, forging another valuable unbroken partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (22 not out) as India pull off another comfortable victory to complete a third consecutive 3-0 sweep as well as their 12th T20I win on the trot.

Preview: India clinched yet another series on home soil with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, and will be eyeing a third consecutive 3-0 sweep under Rohit Sharma's leadership when they take on Dasun Shanaka's men in the third and final match of the series.

The Men in Blue had entered the second T20I as the strong favourites after a 62-run win in the opening game in Lucknow, and skipper Rohit this time opted to field. Thanks to vital contributions from Pathum Nissanka (75) and skipper Shanaka (47 not out), the Lankans were able to post a competitive 183/5 on the board, with a staggering 80 runs coming in the last five overs.

Though they were off to a positive start after getting rid of Rohit cheaply, with Ishan Kishan following him soon after, the game slipped out of their hands once Shreyas Iyer (74 not out) was able to steady the hosts in the middle overs while forging a valuable stand with Sanju Samson (39). Ravindra Jadeja walked in after Samson's dismissal and teed off right away, his 18-ball 45 not out helping finish things off for the hosts with 17 balls to spare.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at the toss during the first T20I. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Live Updates

India, who had retained the same XI for the second game, might think about making some changes and give an opportunity to some of the benchwarmers for the third and final game of the series. Sri Lanka, who had lost the T20I series in Australia 4-1 before arriving here, will hope to end the series on a positive note before shifting their focus to the Tests.

Here's how you can watch and stream the third T20I in India:

When will the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday, 27 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.

Updated Date: February 27, 2022 22:58:23 IST

