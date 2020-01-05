Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st T20I at Guwahati, Full Cricket Score: Match abandoned without a ball bowled due to wet pitch

Date: Sunday, 05 January, 2020 22:08 IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Match Ended

Match Abandoned

India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st T20I at Guwahati, Full Cricket Score: Match abandoned without a ball bowled due to wet pitch

Highlights

22:08 (IST)

Well, that didn't quite go as planned. What was expected to be a cracker of a contest to mark the beginning of a new year ended on a damp note with the first T20I at Guwahati getting abandoned without a single ball being bowled. 

Disappointing is the keyword here since it didn't even rain that heavily in the city, and as Aakash Chopra noted in the live broadcast, the outfield was 'bone-dry' at the time of the second inspection. Despite that, the pitch was wet and the speculation is that of holes in the covers causing this mess. The groundstaff tried taking unique steps to dry the pitch, including the use of hairdryers and steam irons to tackle the situation, but those efforts eventually went in vain. 

The teams now move to Indore where the second match of the series takes place in a couple of days, and we're hoping the players and fans get greeted with clear skies at the Holkar Stadium. Do spare a thought for those who showed up at the Barsapara Stadium, a venue which doesn't get to host too many international matches to begin with. 

22:07 (IST)

Hard luck for the near-capacity crowd at the Barsapara stadium tonight. Despite the rain stopping well before the cut off time, the authorities could not arrange the game. And they have only themselves to blame as the groundsmen failed to safeguard the 22 yards.  Hope the BCCI is taking a note of this and the association will be questioned for its unprofessional approach. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer
22:07 (IST)
21:56 (IST)

It's official. The India vs Sri Lanka first T20I at Guwahati has been abandoned without a ball bowled. Disappointing news and some sloppy preparation on the part of the organisers. 

21:49 (IST)

It's already 9.46 pm, which was the cutoff for a five-overs per side contest but no word still from Guwahati. 

Bizarre visuals at the stadium. Ground staff using hair-dryers, pressing irons and whatnot to dry the wet patches on the pitch. Nothing seems to work though. 

21:38 (IST)

"Outfield is bone dry. We haven't had a drop of rain for the last one hour. We should've had start of play. Perhaps there were a few holes in the covers and some amount of water seeped in. Some amount of negligence. Quite disappointing," says cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra. 

21:36 (IST)

We see the ground staff working the rollers on the pitch. The pitch inspection is over and the umpires are back inside, making the final decision. We'll have that decision in a while.  

21:17 (IST)

Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh is keeping the crowd entertained by doing a little jig near the boundary while everyone waits official confirmation on the start of play. 

21:15 (IST)

We are still hopeful. 

21:06 (IST)

So the pitch inspection is underway. A word from the ground is that the damp patches have made it an unsuitable pitch, perhaps dangerous for batting and cricketers won't risk playing in these conditions. 9.46 pm is the cutoff time for a five-overs per side match. 

21:01 (IST)

Meanwhile in Guwahati, the crowd hasn't lost its enthusiasm. 

20:57 (IST)

We are nearing the pitch inspection at 9 pm. The rain appears to have stopped now. 

20:34 (IST)

20:33 (IST)

20:27 (IST)

It's started raining again but the pitch inspection is still scheduled at 9, as of now. 

20:15 (IST)

Lo! It's raining again. The ground staff bring the covers back on the ground. Puzzling weather this in Guwahati. 

20:15 (IST)

Just in. The situation just worsened at Barsapara. 

20:13 (IST)

Groundstaff have brought out a vacuum cleaner hin order to fix the wet patches on the track with another 45 minutes left for the pitch inspection. We will likely be in for a shortened game tonight.

20:10 (IST)

Those wet patches on the good length area of the pitch have changed the circumstances completely. The rain has stopped and the outfield looks fit enough for play but now on a damaged pitch it will be a tricky call for the players, especially for the batsmen to come out there and bat.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer
20:10 (IST)
20:06 (IST)

Pitch inspection has been pushed to 9 pm. This will likely be a truncated fixture. 

20:00 (IST)

Meanwhile on the other side of the equator, England batsmen are making merry on the third day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, stretching their lead past 200 in their second essay with eight wickets in hand. 

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary here

19:57 (IST)

Update from the ground: Covers are coming off and there will be a pitch inspection at 8.15. 

19:41 (IST)

Uh oh, that was a false dawn. The rain has picked up again and those in the open stands have vacated their seats, in search of dry spots. 

19:38 (IST)

Looks like the rain has stopped. The groundsmen are already working on the outfield along with the super sopper. It's a newly built stadium and the drainage system is quite good. Hence, we can still expect a 20-over per side game.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer
19:38 (IST)
19:22 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan: I'm always positive so injuries come and go and I try not to make a fuss about them. The key is to have a positive mindset and try to recover quickly but effectively. This year, I'm looking forward to playing more and scoring lots of runs. 

19:17 (IST)

India will play 20 T20Is this year, most notably against England and Australia, besides Kohli leading the team in the Asia Cup too. Every match will serve as a dress rehearsal before the World T20 in Australia. India will look to lock their playing XI for the mega-event by the end of the IPL, as indicated by captain Virat Kohli. 

19:10 (IST)

According to Accuweather, we were expecting two and a half hours of rain in the day today and none at night. The tables seem to have turned and perhaps it's time we change our weather app too. 

19:01 (IST)

All of a sudden, there is a mild drizzle at the ground at this moment. Covers have been brought in. Looks like an evening shower, which is quite natural in the North-Eastern part of the country.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer
19:01 (IST)
18:57 (IST)

The Assam Cricket Association said that they want to make an IPL like atmosphere for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Hence, you see the DJ playing music on full blast here. Popular Bollywood chartbusters are keeping the crowd engaged while everyone waits for the clouds to clear up. 

18:52 (IST)

Ahh.. some bad news coming from Guwahati. It's started drizzling and the rain seems to be picking up. Covers are coming on fast. 

18:45 (IST)

India have won each of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka at home.

India have won eight of their last nine T20Is against Sri Lanka.

India have won each of the eight international matches that they have played at Holkar Stadium, Indore so far.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:45 (IST)
18:44 (IST)

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando. Danushka Gunathilaka , Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga , Lahiru Kumara , Lasith Malinga

 

18:39 (IST)

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

 

18:39 (IST)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are tied at 2633 runs in T20 Internationals, the most for any batsman. With Rohit Sharma rested for this series, Kohli is all set to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is in this series and gain a healthy lead at the top of the ladder.  

18:33 (IST)

Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first. Says the wicket is a bit damp and it could get difficult to defend totals here. 

18:28 (IST)

"As a spinner, you'd be looking for this kind of a surface (because of the cracks). It's not a pretty looking pitch and the batsmen are not going to have it easy here. The captain that wins the toss is going to say, 'I'm going to chase'," says Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report, in the company of Murali Karthik. 

18:20 (IST)

So, India are commencing the year 2020 with this three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. In fact, prior to IPL they are playing 8 T20Is (a five-match series in New Zealand), which the team management will use to find out their best possible combination for this year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia and technically, Kohli's men's final dress-rehearsal for that mega event starts from today. 

In past few days Guwahati has experienced a lot of rainfall. However, the weather cleared up yesterday and tonight the conditions are ideal for a T20 game.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer
18:20 (IST)
18:15 (IST)

Irfan Pathan brought his international career to an end, making the official announcement at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Ujwal Singh pays tribute to the former all-rounder who broken into the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team in the 2003 tour of Australia and went on to dish out many a match-winning performance, including in the 2007 ICC World T20 final. 

Read the full piece here

18:10 (IST)

Fun fact - India haven't lost a bilateral series against Sri Lanka, in more than 10 years, in any format. No prizes for guessing the favourites here. 

Sri Lanka will, however, take heart from the fact that they beat India in an all-important World T20 final in 2014. 

17:55 (IST)

As for Sri Lanka, the Lasith Malinga-led side will witness the return of senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who hasn't played a T20I since August 2018. Sri Lanka have had a mixed record T20Is of late. They blanked the World No 1 side in T20Is - Pakistan 3-0 while touring, before suffering a reversal in fortunes and losing by the same margin against Australia down under. 

17:49 (IST)

Bumrah has said that the four-months injury-induced break was important for him to build on his strength and come back with a hunger for wickets. 

17:48 (IST)

The spectators will be waiting for this sight. 

17:44 (IST)

The Sri Lanka team will be lead by Lasith Malinga, who's talked about retiring after the World T20 if Sri Lanka reaches the knockout stages. Malinga, who's taken 14 wickets from 10 matches this year, with a hat-trick being the highlight of his performances this year, has incidentally never dismissed Captain Kohli in T20Is before. 

In fact, Kohli boasts of an amazing record against the Lankans, with 283 runs from four matches at an average of 94.33. He's only been dismissed twice by the Lankans in the shortest format, off the bowling of Isuru Udana and RMS Eranga. 

17:33 (IST)

All eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan, who is close to losing his place in the limited-overs side after KL Rahul justified captain Kohli's faith in him with an impressive showing in the series against the West Indies with scores of 62, 11 and 91 in the three T20Is. With Rohit Sharma rested for this series, this might be the last chance for Dhawan to reclaim the opener's spot which he seems to have lost to KL Rahul for now. 
 

17:23 (IST)

While Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are out for this series, India will look to try out the likes of Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur, who've previously been played in fits and starts. The hosts will also be bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who's returning to international cricket after being sidelined for four months due to a stress fracture. Read the preview of the India vs Sri Lanka three-match T20I series by Amit Banerjee here

17:05 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I of this India vs Sri Lanka three-match series. Today's match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. 

India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Guwahati, Latest Updates: Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first. Says the wicket is a bit damp and it could get difficult to defend totals here.

Preview: The flavour of the year 2020 is predominantly going to be of Twenty 20 cricket, with both Men's and Women's World Cups scheduled to take place in Australia.

India and Sri Lanka will kick off with the first T20I series of the year. Both sides will look to get things going on a positive note during the three-match series.

Two familiar sides will collide against each other but the return of star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to grab the spotlight. Bumrah, who missed India's home season up till now, is in line to make his first appearance after recovering from the lower back injury that kept him out of action.

Virat Kohli-led India will start as heavy favourites against Sri Lanka which are led by Lasith Malinga. However, the young Sri Lankan side that toured Pakistan in October will take immense confidence from the 3-0 clean sweep against No.1-ranked T20I side.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Shikhar DhawanYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh Pant (wk), KL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson

Sri Lanka Team Players: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka GunatillekeAvishka FernandoAngelo MathewsDasun ShanakaKusal PereraNiroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de SilvaIsuru UdanaBhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru KumaraKusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020

