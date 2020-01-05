-
Live Updates
India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Score, 1st T20I at Guwahati: Rain interrupts start of play
Date: Sunday, 05 January, 2020 19:01 IST
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Rain Stoppage
Sri Lanka in India 3 T20I Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
18:44 (IST)
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando. Danushka Gunathilaka , Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga , Lahiru Kumara , Lasith Malinga
-
18:39 (IST)
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Navdeep Saini
-
18:33 (IST)
Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first. Says the wicket is a bit damp and it could get difficult to defend totals here.
-
17:23 (IST)
While Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are out for this series, India will look to try out the likes of Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur, who've previously been played in fits and starts. The hosts will also be bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who's returning to international cricket after being sidelined for four months due to a stress fracture. Read the preview of the India vs Sri Lanka three-match T20I series by Amit Banerjee here.
-
17:05 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I of this India vs Sri Lanka three-match series. Today's match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
All of a sudden, there is a mild drizzle at the ground at this moment. Covers have been brought in. Looks like an evening shower, which is quite natural in the North-Eastern part of the country.
The Assam Cricket Association said that they want to make an IPL like atmosphere for the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Hence, you see the DJ playing music on full blast here. Popular Bollywood chartbusters are keeping the crowd engaged while everyone waits for the clouds to clear up.
Ahh.. some bad news coming from Guwahati. It's started drizzling and the rain seems to be picking up. Covers are coming on fast.
India have won each of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka at home.
India have won eight of their last nine T20Is against Sri Lanka.
India have won each of the eight international matches that they have played at Holkar Stadium, Indore so far.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are tied at 2633 runs in T20 Internationals, the most for any batsman. With Rohit Sharma rested for this series, Kohli is all set to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is in this series and gain a healthy lead at the top of the ladder.
"As a spinner, you'd be looking for this kind of a surface (because of the cracks). It's not a pretty looking pitch and the batsmen are not going to have it easy here. The captain that wins the toss is going to say, 'I'm going to chase'," says Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report, in the company of Murali Karthik.
So, India are commencing the year 2020 with this three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. In fact, prior to IPL they are playing 8 T20Is (a five-match series in New Zealand), which the team management will use to find out their best possible combination for this year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia and technically, Kohli's men's final dress-rehearsal for that mega event starts from today.
In past few days Guwahati has experienced a lot of rainfall. However, the weather cleared up yesterday and tonight the conditions are ideal for a T20 game.
Irfan Pathan brought his international career to an end, making the official announcement at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Ujwal Singh pays tribute to the former all-rounder who broken into the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team in the 2003 tour of Australia and went on to dish out many a match-winning performance, including in the 2007 ICC World T20 final.
Read the full piece here.
Fun fact - India haven't lost a bilateral series against Sri Lanka, in more than 10 years, in any format. No prizes for guessing the favourites here.
Sri Lanka will, however, take heart from the fact that they beat India in an all-important World T20 final in 2014.
As for Sri Lanka, the Lasith Malinga-led side will witness the return of senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who hasn't played a T20I since August 2018. Sri Lanka have had a mixed record T20Is of late. They blanked the World No 1 side in T20Is - Pakistan 3-0 while touring, before suffering a reversal in fortunes and losing by the same margin against Australia down under.
Bumrah has said that the four-months injury-induced break was important for him to build on his strength and come back with a hunger for wickets.
HE IS BACK & Raring to Go 😎🔥🔥@Jaspritbumrah93 chats with @28anand about his comeback into the #TeamIndia side 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2020
📽️Full Video Link here ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/ZYkqTlrZd3 pic.twitter.com/TmlP8gzdsU
The spectators will be waiting for this sight.
Missed this sight anyone? 🔥🔥🔝— BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2020
How's that from @Jaspritbumrah93 #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/hoZAmnvE2k
The Sri Lanka team will be lead by Lasith Malinga, who's talked about retiring after the World T20 if Sri Lanka reaches the knockout stages. Malinga, who's taken 14 wickets from 10 matches this year, with a hat-trick being the highlight of his performances this year, has incidentally never dismissed Captain Kohli in T20Is before.
In fact, Kohli boasts of an amazing record against the Lankans, with 283 runs from four matches at an average of 94.33. He's only been dismissed twice by the Lankans in the shortest format, off the bowling of Isuru Udana and RMS Eranga.
All eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan, who is close to losing his place in the limited-overs side after KL Rahul justified captain Kohli's faith in him with an impressive showing in the series against the West Indies with scores of 62, 11 and 91 in the three T20Is. With Rohit Sharma rested for this series, this might be the last chance for Dhawan to reclaim the opener's spot which he seems to have lost to KL Rahul for now.
When and where to watch: The flavour of the year 2020 is predominantly going to be of Twenty 20 cricket, with both Men's and Women's World Cups scheduled to take place in Australia.
India and Sri Lanka will kick off with the first T20I series of the year. Both sides will look to get things going on a positive note during the three-match series.
Two familiar sides will collide against each other but the return of star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to grab the spotlight. Bumrah, who missed India's home season up till now, is in line to make his first appearance after recovering from the lower back injury that kept him out of action.
Virat Kohli-led India will start as heavy favourites against Sri Lanka which are led by Lasith Malinga. However, the young Sri Lankan side that toured Pakistan in October will take immense confidence from the 3-0 clean sweep against No.1-ranked T20I side.
Here are all the details about how to watch the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka:
Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I taking place?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will take place at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (5 January). The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.
Where to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.
How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match online?
The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be watched online on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match on Firstpost.
Updated Date: