Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first. Says the wicket is a bit damp and it could get difficult to defend totals here.

When and where to watch: The flavour of the year 2020 is predominantly going to be of Twenty 20 cricket, with both Men's and Women's World Cups scheduled to take place in Australia.

India and Sri Lanka will kick off with the first T20I series of the year. Both sides will look to get things going on a positive note during the three-match series.

Two familiar sides will collide against each other but the return of star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to grab the spotlight. Bumrah, who missed India's home season up till now, is in line to make his first appearance after recovering from the lower back injury that kept him out of action.

Virat Kohli-led India will start as heavy favourites against Sri Lanka which are led by Lasith Malinga. However, the young Sri Lankan side that toured Pakistan in October will take immense confidence from the 3-0 clean sweep against No.1-ranked T20I side.

Here are all the details about how to watch the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka:

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will take place at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (5 January). The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Where to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match online?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be watched online on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match on Firstpost.