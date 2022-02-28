India vs Sri Lanka: Cops discover empty bullet shells inside bus meant for visitors, says report

A security incident involving the Sri Lankan cricket team came up on Monday ahead of the first Test against India in Mohali with the Chandigarh police discovering empty bullet shells inside a private bus carrying the visitors.
The shells were discovered when the Sri Lankan players were about to board the bus at the hotel where they're currently staying. According to a report by The Indian Express, the bus was arranged for by Tara Brothers, a private transporter, and had been used in wedding functions prior to it being arranged for the Sri Lankan team.
"Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus. Prior to ferrying the cricket players, the bus had been used in a marriage function a few days back," a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.
The police later filed a DDR at the IT Park police station and the shells were handed over to the forensic team for examination.
The Indian and Sri Lankan teams arrived in the Union Territory from Dharamsala, where the Men in Blue outplayed the Dasun Shanaka-led visitors over the weekend to complete a third consecutive 3-0 T20I series sweep under Rohit Sharma's leadership. After the T20Is, India host Sri Lanka in a two-Test series starting 4 March at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The first match will also mark Virat Kohli's 100th Test appearance.
