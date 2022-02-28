Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Cops discover empty bullet shells inside bus meant for visitors, says report

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 28th, 2022
  • 18:24:57 IST

A security incident involving the Sri Lankan cricket team came up on Monday ahead of the first Test against India in Mohali with the Chandigarh police discovering empty bullet shells inside a private bus carrying the visitors.

The shells were discovered when the Sri Lankan players were about to board the bus at the hotel where they're currently staying. According to a report by The Indian Express, the bus was arranged for by Tara Brothers, a private transporter, and had been used in wedding functions prior to it being arranged for the Sri Lankan team.

"Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus. Prior to ferrying the cricket players, the bus had been used in a marriage function a few days back," a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

Sri Lankan players celebrate after dismissing India's Sanju Samson in the second T20I in Dharamsala. Sportzpics

File image of the Sri Lankan team. Sportzpics

The police later filed a DDR at the IT Park police station and the shells were handed over to the forensic team for examination.

The Indian and Sri Lankan teams arrived in the Union Territory from Dharamsala, where the Men in Blue outplayed the Dasun Shanaka-led visitors over the weekend to complete a third consecutive 3-0 T20I series sweep under Rohit Sharma's leadership. After the T20Is, India host Sri Lanka in a two-Test series starting 4 March at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The first match will also mark Virat Kohli's 100th Test appearance.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 28, 2022 18:24:57 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 3rd T20I Match, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by six wickets, complete 3-0 sweep
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 3rd T20I Match, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by six wickets, complete 3-0 sweep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I in Dharamsala: Shreyas Iyer remains unbeaten on 73, forging another valuable unbroken partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (22 not out) as India pull off another comfortable victory to complete a third consecutive 3-0 sweep as well as their 12th T20I win on the trot.

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Full Cricket Score: India win by 62 runs, take 1-0 lead
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Full Cricket Score: India win by 62 runs, take 1-0 lead

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I at Lucknow: A big over for Sri Lanka but it is too little too late. Iyer was a bit too full. Asalanka lofted one wide of long off for FOUR. Chameera then slog swept one over deeep mid-wicekt for a SIX. A full toss was flicked away for FOUR and then a wide very full delivery was guided wide of short third man for another FOUR. All by Chameera. 21 off the over. 74 needed off 11.

India vs Sri Lanka: Will be happy to groom leaders, says Rohit Sharma on future captains
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Will be happy to groom leaders, says Rohit Sharma on future captains

While he expects the three potential future captains— KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant— to grow organically as leaders, he did outline his own role in being the bridge.