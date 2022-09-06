India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: 'Makes batting look so easy', Rohit Sharma garners praise for 41-ball 72

Skipper Rohit Sharma steered India out of trouble in their Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday with a fine half-century.

The Men in Blue were reduced to 13/2 in the third over after Sri Lanka invited India to bat, with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli getting dismissed in quick succession. Maheesh Theekshana trapped Rahul LBW for 6 while Kohli was clean bowled by Dilshan Madushanka for a duck in the next over.

Rohit however, lifted the Men in Blue’s spirits with a superb counterattack, especially in the fifth over in which he smashed a six and a four off consecutive deliveries from Asitha Fernando as the momentum shifted away from the fielding side after the early success.

The India skipper would attack the right-arm seamer later in the 10th over as well, once again collecting a six and a four and this time bringing up his 28th T20I half-century in the process, taking just 32 deliveries to bring up the milestone.

Rohit’s attacking approach allowed No 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav, who hadn’t quite found form in the ongoing tournament, to settle in at the crease and slowly start accelerating later in the innings. The pair would end up adding 97 runs for the third wicket before Rohit holed out to Pathum Nissanka at deep point to depart for a 41-ball 72.

The Men in Blue, however, were back on their feet by then and already eyeing a challenging score.

Rohit’s knock garnered plenty of accolades on social media. Here, we take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Well played Rohit. 72 in 41, had to keep going vs pace. Found the fielder but he has given them a platform. Played skipper. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 6, 2022

Virat coming back to form against Pakistan and Rohit is destroying Sri Lanka. Pratishtha, Parampara and all that. — Manya (@CSKian716) September 6, 2022

An impact innings comes to an end. Rohit’s knock puts India in a dominating position after the Sri Lankan bowlers pushed them back in the first 4 overs. — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) September 6, 2022

Top class half century from skipper Rohit sharma. Valuable inning under pressure. #INDvSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2022

The class of Rohit Sharma, he makes batting so easy. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2022

Following their five-wicket loss to Pakistan on Sunday that got their Super 4 campaign off to a shaky start, India find themselves facing a must-win situation of sorts against Sri Lanka if they are to keep their hopes of featuring in the Asia Cup final on Sunday alive. A victory for Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will likely confirm a spot in the final for Dasun Shanaka and Co.

