India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli depart in quick succession inside powerplay

India were off to a disastrous start after being invited to bat in their must-win clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue were lost the wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the first three overs of the innings during the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup, a clash that they have to win if they are to keep their hopes of reaching Sunday’s final alive.

Rahul, who had struck a lively 20-ball 28 in Sunday’s game against Pakistan, was struck on the pad and adjudged LBW off Maheesh Theekshana’s bowling in the second over. The limited-overs vice-captain went upstairs right away, given he had taken quite a few steps down the track, but failed to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision after the ball was found to have been clipping the leg stump.

Kohli, who appeared to have regained form with back-to-back half-centuries in his previous outings, was then clean bowled by seamer Dilshan Madushanka, who managed to bring the ball into the batter and breach the defence, making a mess of the furniture and leaving the Men in Blue gasping for air on 13/2 in the third over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and No 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav however, have brought the side back on their feet with an attacking third-wicket partnership worth 31 as India reached 44/2 at the end of the powerplay. Rohit was particularly aggressive in Asitha Fernando’s first over, collecting a six and four off successive deliveries as Fernando conceded 14 from the over.

