India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson on Thursday took to Instagram to post a note, after he was ruled out of the ongoing home T20I series against Sri Lanka after sustaining an injury.

Samson injured his knee while fielding in the first T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday, and was later ruled out of the remaining two T20Is, with Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma replacing him.

“All is well…Z u Zoooon,” the Kerala cricketer posted on Instagram.

“Get well soon bro,” Shikhar Dhawan replied, while Hardik Pandya, captaining Men in Blue in the ongoing series, replied with a heart emoticon.

“Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai,” the BCCI had said in a statement.

“He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation,” it had added.

Samson had a forgettable night with the bat on Tuesday, scoring just five runs. Facing Dhananjaya de Silva in the seventh over of the Indian innings, Samson was caught by Dilshan Madushanka at short third man after playing a rash shot while looking for a boundary.

India went onto win the first T20I. Having been asked to bat first, the hosts posted 162 on the board on the back of an unbeaten 41 from Deepak Hooda and an unbeaten 31 from Axar Patel, and in reply, the Lankans fell narrowly short, being dismissed for 160.

India will look to seal the series on Thursday, when the two teams faceoff in the second T20I in Pune.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.