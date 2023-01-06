The young pace bowling unit will look to pick up pieces from the hammering of the previous night even as the Indian top-order itches to put in a meaningful performance against Sri Lanka in the decider of the three-match T20I series on Saturday.

After eking out a narrow last-ball win in the opener, India fell short by 16 runs as Sri Lanka levelled the three-match series 1-1.

India is unlikely to make any changes for the series decider with head coach Dravid asserting ”we are not going to be chopping and changing people too much.”

Rajkot has is one of the flattest tracks in the country and is expected to be a batting belter.

The toss could thus play an important role as both captains would like to chase.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live streaming details:

When is India vs Sri Lanka third T20I?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Saturday, 7 January.

Where is the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time is toss in third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live commentary and updates on Firstpost.com.

(With PTI inputs)

