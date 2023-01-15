Rohit Sharma-led India will look to complete a series sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The Men in Blue clinched the ODI series with a game to spare in Kolkata, with Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul playing major roles in the victory.

India had clinched the first ODI by 67 runs in Guwahati, but the second ODI victory was not as straightforward.

A fifty by Lankan debutant Nuwanidu Fernando went in vain as the Indian bowlers restricted the visitors to 215. Kuldeep took three wickets, as also did Mohammed Siraj, while Axar Patel and Umran Malik took one and two wickets each.

The Indian top-order however failed to get going in the chase. Rohit Sharma (17), Shubman Gill (21) and Virat Kohli (4) all fell for low scores, but KL Rahul (64) and Hardik Pandya (36) saved the day for the hosts, as they clinched the match with four wickets to spare.

India could ring in changes to the bowling, and potentially include Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI as they will look to test the bench strength.

Here’s all you need to know regarding live streaming of the third India vs Sri Lanka ODI:

When will the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday, 15 January.

Where will the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time is toss in third ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live commentary and updates on Firstpost.com.

