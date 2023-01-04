Hardik Pandya-led India will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka when the two teams lock horns in Pune on Thursday. The Men in Blue won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede as defending a target of 163, the hosts restricted Sri Lanka to 160 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who couldn’t contribute much with the bat in 1st T20I, will be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay.

While T20Is aren’t of the highest priority in an ODI World Cup year, Gill will not like to repeat the mistakes of his predecessors while aiming to cement his place in the T20I side after making a reputation for himself in the longer versions.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live streaming details:

When will the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday, 5 January.

Where will the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka be held?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka begin?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7 pm IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live scorecard and updates on Firstpost.com.

