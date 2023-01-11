After going 1-0 up with a comfortable 67-run win in Guwahati, Team India will aim to seal the three-match series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare when they take on their neighbours in the second ODI in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Men in Blue carried on from where they left off in Rajkot, where the Hardik Pandya-led hosts sealed the T20I series in style with a clinical win. This time it was the returning seniors in Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma who led the way for the Indians, scoring 113 and 83 respectively with Shubman Gill chipping in with a valuable 70 as the Indians posted a commanding 373/7 on the board after being invited to bat.

And a superb opening spell from Mohammed Siraj, who took two wickets for 15 runs in a five-over opening spell, put a massive dent on Sri Lanka’s hopes from the very beginning of their chase. The Asian champions continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, none of their batters really troubling the Indian attack barring Pathum Nissanka (72) and captain Dasun Shanaka (108 not out), the latter fighting till the very end and bringing up his second ODI ton as a result.

India will hope to produce a similar performance at the Eden Gardens, the same venue where captain Rohit had smashed a world record 264 nearly eight years ago, and seal the series with a game to spare.

As for the live coverage of the second match and other details, here’s everything you need to know:

When will the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday, 12 January.

Where will the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time is toss in second ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live commentary and updates on Firstpost.com.

