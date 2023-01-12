Team India vice-captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya lost his cool after his teammates failed to bring him water on time in the field during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The incident took place after the completion of the 11th over of Sri Lanka’s innings when Pandya abused substitute players sitting in the dugout as they didn’t bring water which he had demanded during the previous over.

In a video that has gone viral, Pandya can be seen hurling abuses and saying, “I had asked for water in the last over.”

Talking about the match, Kuldeep Yadav, who has been treated as disposable time and again by the current Indian team management, once again displayed his skills as he formed a lovely bowling partnership with Mohammed Siraj to demolish Sri Lanka for 215 inside 40 overs.

The left-arm wrist spinner, who was mysteriously left out after a five-wicket haul in his comeback Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month, got a surprise call-up after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pulled out with a ”sore right shoulder”.

Kuldeep (3/51) answered the call grabbing three wickets in his first five overs, in a spell that triggered the Sri Lankan collapse from being 102/1 just when it seemed that debutant Nuwanidu Fernando (50 from 63 balls) and Kusal Mendis (34 from 34 balls)had started to frustrate Indian bowlers post Powerplay with a swift counter-attack.

But as Kuldeep ran through the Sri Lankan middle-order that included the prized scalp of rival skipper Dasun Shanaka (2), the visitors went on to lose five wickets in the space of 43 balls to virtually lose the plot after they opted to bat on a flat deck.

But some late fireworks by Dunith Wellalage (32) and Wanindu Hasaranga (21)took the team past the 200-run mark before Siraj (5.4-0-30-3) polished off the tail. Young Umran Malik also returned with figures of 2/48 from his seven overs.

