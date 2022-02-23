Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Complete fixtures, match dates and timings, venue of all the matches

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 23rd, 2022
  • 16:39:27 IST

Sri Lanka tour of India, comprising three T20Is and two Tests, will kickstart on February 24 in Lucknow.

Riding high on the back of their 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies in the recently-concluded T20I series, India will be looking to carry forward the momentum against Sri Lanka.

However, there is also a bit of a concern. While Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series, the Indian squad has been hit by injuries. KL Rahul, who suffered a hamstring strain during the ODI series against the West Indies, hasn't recovered yet and Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar have all been ruled out of the series with injuries.

The tour was originally planned with Test series in the first leg followed by T20I series. However, the BCCI made changes to the series, scheduling T20I ahead of the Tests, following a request from the Sri Lankan cricket board.

The first T20I will be played in Lucknow, while the last two will be held in Dharamshala. Mohali will host the first Test and the second will be a day-night affair in Bengaluru.

The Mohali Test will be Kohli's 100th Test.

The T20Is will start from 24 February while the Tests begin from 4 March.

Here's all you need to know about the complete India vs Sri Lanka schedule, venues, timings and squads:

T20I schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: 24 February at 7 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: 26 February at 7 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: 27 February at 7 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

Test schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: 4-8 March, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: 12-16 March, 9.30 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Squads

India T20 squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk) Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

India Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka T20I squad:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 23, 2022 16:39:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL Live Coverage on Live TV Online
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20I, When And Where To Watch Live IND vs SL, Live match online Hotstar

Ashian Daniel lone new face in Sri Lanka squad for India T20Is; Avishka Fernando among regulars missing out
First Cricket News

Ashian Daniel lone new face in Sri Lanka squad for India T20Is; Avishka Fernando among regulars missing out

Daniel has been rewarded by the Sri Lankan selectors for his excellent List A form, though his inclusion is subject to ministerial approval

India vs Sri Lanka: Will be happy to groom leaders, says Rohit Sharma on future captains
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Will be happy to groom leaders, says Rohit Sharma on future captains

While he expects the three potential future captains— KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant— to grow organically as leaders, he did outline his own role in being the bridge.