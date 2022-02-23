India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Complete fixtures, match dates and timings, venue of all the matches

Sri Lanka tour of India, comprising three T20Is and two Tests, will kickstart on February 24 in Lucknow.

Riding high on the back of their 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies in the recently-concluded T20I series, India will be looking to carry forward the momentum against Sri Lanka.

However, there is also a bit of a concern. While Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series, the Indian squad has been hit by injuries. KL Rahul, who suffered a hamstring strain during the ODI series against the West Indies, hasn't recovered yet and Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar have all been ruled out of the series with injuries.

The tour was originally planned with Test series in the first leg followed by T20I series. However, the BCCI made changes to the series, scheduling T20I ahead of the Tests, following a request from the Sri Lankan cricket board.

The first T20I will be played in Lucknow, while the last two will be held in Dharamshala. Mohali will host the first Test and the second will be a day-night affair in Bengaluru.

The Mohali Test will be Kohli's 100th Test.

The T20Is will start from 24 February while the Tests begin from 4 March.

Here's all you need to know about the complete India vs Sri Lanka schedule, venues, timings and squads:

T20I schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: 24 February at 7 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: 26 February at 7 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: 27 February at 7 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

Test schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: 4-8 March, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: 12-16 March, 9.30 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Squads

India T20 squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk) Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

India Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc) Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka T20I squad:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.