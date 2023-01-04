Mumbai: India seamer Shivami Mavi stated all he would do after a thrilling T20I finish against Sri Lanka on Tuesday would be call home and sleep. On the night, Mavi made his international debut and then saw India run extremely close (win by 2 runs) in a victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mavi, 24, received his first India cap from Hardik Pandya and made an immediate impact in international cricket. He removed Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva at the top of the Sri Lanka order cheaply. The youngster then returned to remove Wanindu Hasaranga in the 15th over and accounted for Maheesh Theekshana in the 18th.

1st T20, Talking points | Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, Shivam Mavi’s dream debut and more

Speaking to bowling coach Paras Mhambrey after 1st T20I in a three-match series, Uttar Pradesh-born Mavi said, “Honestly, I will call my home and then sleep as the schedule is quite hectic, keeping in mind the upcoming games.”

From claiming a four-wicket haul on debut to the feeling of representing #TeamIndia 👏🏻👏🏻 Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey Interviews Dream Debutant @ShivamMavi23 post India’s win in the first #INDvSL T20I👌🏻 – By @ameyatilak Full interview 🎥🔽 https://t.co/NzfEsb5ydo pic.twitter.com/z9CuqFqlLP — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2023

Mavi said in a media interaction, “Was waiting for six years after playing U-19. Had to work hard in those six years – got injured as well. For a while it looked like my dream will remain a dream. But I kept at it.”

“Having played the IPL, the nervousness is a little less. My idea in the powerplay is to attack and get them out. Favourite dismissal was the first one, getting him bowled,” Mavi said of Nissanka.

After his four-wicket haul, Pandya was full of praise for Mavi. “The conversation was very simple, I have seen him (Mavi) bowl well in the IPL and I know what are his strengths, just back yourself and don’t worry about getting hit.

“I just told him to simply bowl. I told him, ‘I am backing you. Even if you get hit, it’s fine.’ If the same situation is there, I will take the new ball.”

