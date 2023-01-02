The Men in Blue begin 2023 with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on Tuesday (3 January).

India’s T20 squad for the upcoming home series will be led by Hardik Pandya and consists of young talents like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Shubman Gill.

With 2023 being the year of the ODI World Cup, the focus will certainly be on the 50-over format, and hence, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will not feature in the upcoming T20I series.

Having said that, the trio will turn focus on the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which starts after the T20Is on 10 January.

Over the last few months, Hardik Pandya has developed as an able skipper as well as a reliable all-rounder, and the focus for Hardik will be to build a team around some fresh faces in the squad, with eyes on the 2024 T20 World Cup.

With Rishabh Pant, who sustained horrific injuries in an accident last week, out for at least a few months, India will look to build on his absence with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in the squad. In all likelihood, Gaikwad and Kishan are expected to open India’s batting in the upcoming series.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be boosted by the return of Chamika Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando, and Sadeera Samarawickrama, who were impressive performers in the Lanka Premier League, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa will look to add flexibility to their middle order.

When will the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday, 3 January.

Where will the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka be held?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

What time will the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka begin?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7 pm IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live scorecard and updates on Firstpost.com.

