India are set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series starting from 10 January. After clinching the T20I series against Dasun Shanaka’s side, the Men in Blue will now aim to win the ODI series as well.

Notably, senior members of the Indian team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, who were not part of the T20I squad, have joined the ODI squad in Guwahati and they will be eager to put up a good show ahead of the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played this year in India.

However, India’s spearhead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ODI series on fitness grounds as he has failed to recover fully from his lower back stress fracture.

Bumrah has not featured in competitive cricket since September due to back injury, which also ruled him out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year.

“Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure,” an official statement by BCCI read.



India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live streaming details:

When is India vs Sri Lanka’s first ODI?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday, 10 January.

Where is the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time is toss in first ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the live stream of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live commentary and updates on Firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.