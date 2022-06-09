India vs South Africa: 'Vintage Proteas', Twitter reacts to visitors' commanding seven-wicket win in 1st T20I

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen hit fiery half-centuries to guide South Africa to a seven-wicket win over India in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 212, Miller (64 not out) and Van der Dussen (75 not out)shared an unbeaten 131-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the visitors home with consummate ease.

For India, Axar Patel (1/40), Bhuveneshwar Kumar (1/43) and Harshal Patel (1/43) scalped one wicket apiece.

Earliers, Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 balls to power India to 211 for four against South Africa in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer (36), skipper Rishabh Pant (29) and his deputy Hardik Pandya (31 not out) also made useful contributions to the Indian innings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Proteas' victory:

This series supposed to be a tough one and South Africans are making sure of it. Team india needs to sort out the bowling, Especially First 5 and last 5 overs! #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2022

Plenty of positives to take from this Proteas win. Good team balance with 2 spinners & 2 all-rounders. David Miller at the crease by the 9th over, Pretorius coming in during the Powerplay, Parnell and Nortje's return, Rassie will get better now that he's had a knock. #INDvsSA — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) June 9, 2022

Another feather in the cap of this unbelievably gutsy Proteas side. Incredible win in 38 degs C heat, stunning a Delhi crowd of 41,000 to silence. Wake up, these guys warrant your support. — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) June 9, 2022

Vintage Proteas that we all missed for a while.

But today, they were absolute carnage...#INDvSA — Rahil Gadhiya (@RahilGadhiya02) June 9, 2022

With inputs from PTI

