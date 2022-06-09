Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs South Africa: 'Vintage Proteas', Twitter reacts to visitors' commanding seven-wicket win in 1st T20I

Cricket

India vs South Africa: 'Vintage Proteas', Twitter reacts to visitors' commanding seven-wicket win in 1st T20I

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shared an unbroken 131-run stand for the fourth wicket to setup a seven-wicket win for the Proteas.

India vs South Africa: 'Vintage Proteas', Twitter reacts to visitors' commanding seven-wicket win in 1st T20I

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen walk off after guiding South Africa to a seven-wicket victory over India in the first T20I in Delhi. Sportzpics

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen hit fiery half-centuries to guide South Africa to a seven-wicket win over India in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 212, Miller (64 not out) and Van der Dussen (75 not out)shared an unbeaten 131-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the visitors home with consummate ease.

For India, Axar Patel (1/40), Bhuveneshwar Kumar (1/43) and Harshal Patel (1/43) scalped one wicket apiece.

Earliers, Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 balls to power India to 211 for four against South Africa in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer (36), skipper Rishabh Pant (29) and his deputy Hardik Pandya (31 not out) also made useful contributions to the Indian innings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Proteas' victory:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 09, 2022 23:50:28 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: ‘We were a little off with execution,’ says Rishabh Pant after defeat in 1st T20I
Sports

India vs South Africa: ‘We were a little off with execution,’ says Rishabh Pant after defeat in 1st T20I

South Africa rode on an exceptional batting from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen to clinch a 7-wicket win against India after chasing down a record total of 212 runs.

India vs South Africa 2022: Hardik Pandya returns, so does Team India's balance
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa 2022: Hardik Pandya returns, so does Team India's balance

Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, makes a return to the national side and his inclusion will lend a lot of balance to the team.

Hardik Pandya's intent and positive captaincy are signs that he can lead Team India: Harbhajan Singh
First Cricket News

Hardik Pandya's intent and positive captaincy are signs that he can lead Team India: Harbhajan Singh

Hardik Pandya led IPL's new entrant Gujarat Titans to the title win in their debut season in the recently-concluded edition.