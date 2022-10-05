After getting thoroughly outplayed in the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram and falling short despite a spirited fightback in Guwahati, South Africa finally prevailed over India as they collected a consolation win in the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, South Africa got off to yet another shaky start as skipper Temba Bavuma’s horror run continued. Fellow opener Quinton de Kock, however, brought the Proteas back on their feet in no time with his attacking strokeplay, scoring a second consecutive half-century and becoming only the second South African player to score 2,000 T20I runs in the process.

And once he was run out on 68, No 3 batter Rilee Rossouw was happy to take over the role of toying with the Indian attack as the Kolpak returnee went on to score his maiden T20I hundred — the second of this series by a South African after an equally enchanting knock from David Miller on Sunday.

India, in reply, lost wickets from the word go with skipper Rohit Sharma departing for a duck and the rest of the batters barely being able to put up a meaningful resistance. Had it not been for Dinesh Karthik’s fiery knock of 46 as well as cameos from Deepak Chahar (31) and Rishabh Pant (20), the Proteas could have ended the contest a lot more quickly and would’ve had more time to chill in their hotel rooms later that evening.

As our coverage of the third and final T20I comes to a close, we take a look at how Cricket Twitter reacted to the events of the game at Indore’s Holkar Stadium:

A MOMENT TO SAVOUR What a way to bring it up. What an innings @Rileerr #INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/VniBrtHlan — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 4, 2022

Just to Remind, India, South Africa and Pakistan are in the same Group after watching Rilee Rossouw and David Miller batting..#INDvsSA #Rossouw — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 4, 2022

Lots of positives, lots of learnings…good to win this series.

Love this bunch! #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/pRbyn2923n — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 4, 2022

Well Played Deepak Chahar

Deserves a lot of appreciation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2zAxwFs0Es — ™ (@itzShreyas07) October 4, 2022

aise bowlers se accha koi do chaar pakode banane walon ko hi australia le jaao atleast masterchef toh jeet aayenge — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) October 4, 2022

