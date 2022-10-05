Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

India vs South Africa: Twitterati applaud Rilee Rossouw as Proteas collect consolation win at Indore

Rossouw smashed his maiden T20I hundred as South Africa defeated India by 49 runs in the third and final T20I in Indore.

Rilee Rossouw celebrates after bringing up his maiden T20I century off just 48 deliveries. Sportzpics

After getting thoroughly outplayed in the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram and falling short despite a spirited fightback in Guwahati, South Africa finally prevailed over India as they collected a consolation win in the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, South Africa got off to yet another shaky start as skipper Temba Bavuma’s horror run continued. Fellow opener Quinton de Kock, however, brought the Proteas back on their feet in no time with his attacking strokeplay, scoring a second consecutive half-century and becoming only the second South African player to score 2,000 T20I runs in the process.

Read: No answers to fast-bowling quandary as India get grief in last pre-World Cup contest

And once he was run out on 68, No 3 batter Rilee Rossouw was happy to take over the role of toying with the Indian attack as the Kolpak returnee went on to score his maiden T20I hundred — the second of this series by a South African after an equally enchanting knock from David Miller on Sunday.

India, in reply, lost wickets from the word go with skipper Rohit Sharma departing for a duck and the rest of the batters barely being able to put up a meaningful resistance. Had it not been for Dinesh Karthik’s fiery knock of 46 as well as cameos from Deepak Chahar (31) and Rishabh Pant (20), the Proteas could have ended the contest a lot more quickly and would’ve had more time to chill in their hotel rooms later that evening.

As our coverage of the third and final T20I comes to a close, we take a look at how Cricket Twitter reacted to the events of the game at Indore’s Holkar Stadium:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: October 05, 2022 01:17:13 IST

