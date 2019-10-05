First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Twitter heaps praise on Rohit Sharma as opener slams second consecutive ton against Proteas

Rohit Sharma created history after he slammed his second consecutive century in his first Test match as opener for India.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 05, 2019 17:03:35 IST

Rohit Sharma created history after he slammed his second consecutive century in his first Test match as opener for India. The Hitman had earlier scored 176 during the first innings as India took on South Africa at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Besides, Rohit broke another record, that of the slamming the most sixes in a Test match in India. While the right-hander had hit six maximums in the first innings, he followed it up with four more in the second innings, thus breaking Navjot Singh Sindhu’s record, who hit eight sixes in Lucknow Test against Sri Lanka in 1994.

Rohit has hit back at critics and put an end to all speculations regarding his potential as an opener in the longest format of the game.

Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to Rohit's century:

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2019 17:03:35 IST

