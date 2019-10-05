Rohit Sharma created history after he slammed his second consecutive century in his first Test match as opener for India. The Hitman had earlier scored 176 during the first innings as India took on South Africa at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Besides, Rohit broke another record, that of the slamming the most sixes in a Test match in India. While the right-hander had hit six maximums in the first innings, he followed it up with four more in the second innings, thus breaking Navjot Singh Sindhu’s record, who hit eight sixes in Lucknow Test against Sri Lanka in 1994.

Rohit has hit back at critics and put an end to all speculations regarding his potential as an opener in the longest format of the game.

Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to Rohit's century:

Century in each inning in his first Test as opening batsman by Rohit Sharma. How fantastic is that! 👏👏@ImRo45 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the first batsman in history of Test cricket to score 2 centuries in when opening for the first time. #INDvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma - an open and shut case #INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 5, 2019

#BigPicture #INDvSA The most impressive part of Rohit Sharma's knocks in both innings was the manner in which he took the game forward both times. This was a man very clearly putting team before self. pic.twitter.com/Ohs3Mgj0Op — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian batsman to hit 9 or more sixes in a Test match overtaking Navjot Sidhu's record of 8 👏🙌#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvSA — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 5, 2019

Rohit makes six-hitting look so effortless. Century in both innings. Couldn’t have asked for a better start to a new chapter in his Test career. Well played 👏👏 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 5, 2019

Opening for the first time in Tests and scores 100s in both the innings. What a memorable Test match for @ImRo45 Well played. Keep it up. #matchwinner #INDvsSA VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 5, 2019