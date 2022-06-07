India vs South Africa: Tabraiz Shamsi shares hilarious update on Delhi weather ahead of 1st T20I

New Delhi, as well as its surrounding areas, has been reeling under heat waves for the last few weeks. In these scorching conditions, India and South Africa will be locking horns for their first T20 international of the five-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 9 June at 7:00 pm.

As the weather forecast suggests, the temperature on match day can come close to the 40-degree mark even at night, which can be very uncomfortable for the players.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has grabbed the attention of cricket fans for his sarcastic weather update recently. Taking a jab at the scorching summer heat, he wrote, “Just a cool 42 degrees outside. Not hot at all.”

Since being shared, the tweet has received more than 2,000 likes. Following the tweet, fans across the world commented with weather updates from their areas. Shamsi also showed concern in the comments section, asking the other users how they were dealing with the soaring mercury levels. He even asked, “How do people survive in this heat?” to a user.

To get familiar with the summer heat, players have already been seen warming up at the stadium. India head coach Rahul Dravid has begun the training of most of the Indian cricketers. But players like Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel were absent in the first optional training session. Pandya and Chahal are two only players in the T20 squad to feature in the IPL final this year. According to the BCCI reports, the players will join the next training session.

The initial session saw this year’s IPL sensation, Umran Malik rolling his arm inside the net. The Jammu pacer received his maiden national call-up for his lethal performance in the cash-rich league. Followed by a few deliveries at half run-up, he enjoyed some sessions with Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda.

Other young seamers like Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh were also seen practicing a simulated yorker training under the Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

