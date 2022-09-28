India batter Suryakumar Yadav hit a brilliant six off Anrich Nortje against the run of play in the seventh over of the innings on Wednesday to cheer the crowds after a nervy start.

India lost Rohit Sharma (0) in the third over and Virat Kohli (3) in the seventh over and were under some pressure chasing the target of 107 in the first T20I against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav, however, straight away was in action with back-to-back sixes of Anrich Nortje who was bowling around 143 kmph.

On the second delivery Suryakumar faced, he top edged the delivery trying to flick on the leg side. The ball flew over third man for a six with sheer pace of the bowler.

Suryakumar was able to have a better control on the next delivery and flicked a full length delivery over the backward square leg for a mammoth six. The ball hit right on the middle of the bat and was submerged into the crowd.

Watch the video here:

Hit it like SKY! 👌👌

Enjoy that cracking SIX 🎥 🔽 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/L93S9k4QqD Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/7RzdetvXVh — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Suryakumar continued his scintillating form and also hit a half-century as India chased down the 107-target in 17th over.

Suryakumar scored 50 off 33 balls with three 6s and five 4s. KL Rahul who struggled initially, but didn’t lose his wicket, ended with 51 off 56 deliveries hitting four maximums and two boundaries.

India won the first T20I by eight wickets. The two teams will lock horns again on 2 October, Sunday.

