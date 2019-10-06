Mohammed Shami took 5-35 as India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test on Sunday.

Chasing 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 (63.5 overs) as Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (4-87) took nine wickets between them.

The duo had put on a six-wicket burst before lunch, which saw the Proteas collapse to 70-8. A record 90-run ninth-wicket partnership between Dane Piedt (56) and Senuran Muthusamy (49 not out) saved the touring side's blushes.

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 1-44, taking his 350th wicket in 66 tests and equalling Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan as the joint-quickest to reach this mark.

India had set an improbable target after declaring their second innings at 323-4 with Rohit Sharma scoring 127. He had earlier scored 176 runs in the first innings, becoming the only Indian test player to score twin hundreds in his maiden test as opener.

The hosts had scored 502-7 in the first innings with Sharma putting on a record 317 runs for the first wicket with Mayank Agarwal (215).

Ashwin had 7-145 in the South Africa's first innings. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored counter-attacking centuries to propel their reply to 431.

Shami was the star on Day 5 as India won and here's how Twitter reacted to the pacer's fiery spell:

The resistance was resolute but the peak was too high to scale for South Africa. Second innings Shami was magnificent again.1-0 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2019

A five-for on the fifth day of the Test match in India. Sensational Shami.... #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 6, 2019

Superb bowling by @MdShami11. Where spinners were expected to dominate on the last day, he’s bagged 5 wickets. Some other sterling Indian performances too, Agarwal scoring double ton, spin twins Ashwin and Jadeja brilliant in tandem. But MoM surely @ImRo45 for his 2 tons — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 6, 2019

latest episode of bowled and the beautiful playing this morning in vizag #INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 6, 2019

Excellent win. 5th day second session. Near perfect Test match. South Africa will wonder what happened in the first session today. @ImRo45 @mayankcricket @ashwinravi99 @MdShami11 and @imjadeja special match for all of them. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 6, 2019

Well done @MdShami11 for your brilliant spell.. 5 wicket hauls.. brilliant 💪.. india won the first test congratulations @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 6, 2019

Not just spin, India can win with pace too at home. 👍👏👏👏#INDvRSA — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 6, 2019

Indian pacers with a 5-for in the fourth innings of a Test at home: Karsan Ghavri v England, Mumbai, 1977

Kapil Dev v England, Mumbai, 1981

Madan Lal v England, Mumbai, 1981

Javagal Srinath v South Africa, Ahmedabad, 1996

Mohammad Shami v South Africa, Vizag, 2019*#INDvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 6, 2019

With AP inputs