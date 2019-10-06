India vs South Africa: 'Second innings Shami was magnificent,' Twitter praises pacer for match-winning spell on Day 5
Pacer Mohammed Shami took five for 35 in a fiery spell as India defeated South Africa by 203 runs to win the 1st Test.
Mohammed Shami took 5-35 as India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test on Sunday.
Chasing 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 (63.5 overs) as Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (4-87) took nine wickets between them.
The duo had put on a six-wicket burst before lunch, which saw the Proteas collapse to 70-8. A record 90-run ninth-wicket partnership between Dane Piedt (56) and Senuran Muthusamy (49 not out) saved the touring side's blushes.
Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 1-44, taking his 350th wicket in 66 tests and equalling Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan as the joint-quickest to reach this mark.
India had set an improbable target after declaring their second innings at 323-4 with Rohit Sharma scoring 127. He had earlier scored 176 runs in the first innings, becoming the only Indian test player to score twin hundreds in his maiden test as opener.
The hosts had scored 502-7 in the first innings with Sharma putting on a record 317 runs for the first wicket with Mayank Agarwal (215).
Ashwin had 7-145 in the South Africa's first innings. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock scored counter-attacking centuries to propel their reply to 431.
Shami was the star on Day 5 as India won and here's how Twitter reacted to the pacer's fiery spell:
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Oct 06, 2019 15:29:50 IST
Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja's Day 5 bowling heroics help India take 1-0 lead in Test series against South Africa