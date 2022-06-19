India vs South Africa: Rain washes out decider in Bengaluru as T20I series ends in 2-2 draw

Lungi Ngidi removed both India openers after South Africa opted to field before the heavens opened up for a second time in the evening, this time wiping out any remaining hopes of resumption of play
Bangalore: The fifth and deciding Twenty20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain in Bangalore on Sunday with the series ending level at 2-2.
India reached 28 for two in 3.3 overs after being put into bat first when a second rain interruption forced players off the field at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Umpires called off the match after rain refused to go away for over 90 minutes and players exchanged hand shakes.
Play started 50 minutes late, after rain forced the teams to head off the field just before the first ball was bowled.
South African quick Lungi Ngidi bowled the left-handed Ishan Kishan for 15, and then got his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad caught at mid-on for 10.
Shreyas Iyer, on nought, and skipper Rishabh Pant, on one, were batting when play stopped for the final time.
Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the line-up due to an elbow injury he suffered in the team's previous loss. Keshav Maharaj stood in as captain.
The Proteas won the opening two matches before the hosts bounced back to win the next two games with big margins.
