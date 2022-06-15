India vs South Africa: 'On the rise', Twitterati react to Men in Blues' win in third T20I

Batting first, openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad were on a roll after both the batters struck individual fifties to help India put 179/5 in 20 overs on the board.
India finally won a match in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. The hosts thumped the Proteas by 48 runs after bowling them out for 131 while chasing 180.
Later, bowlers especially Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel rattled the Proteas batting line up. While Chahal scalped a three-fer, Harshal returned with a four wicket haul.
With the win, Rishabh Pant and Co kept themselves alive in the five-match series, with the series currently 2-1 in favour of the Proteas. India must win the fourth T20I on Friday to have any chance of winning the series.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's win:
On the rise 💫#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/9tk3njVGks
— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 14, 2022
Hardik Pandya is so lucky today that he can fly a low on fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination. #IndvsRSA pic.twitter.com/leuUDMI8GM — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 14, 2022
INDIA WINNN 💙
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 14, 2022
First win for Rishabh Pant as #TeamIndia captain 🇮🇳#OneFamily #INDvSA — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 14, 2022
The relief in the face of Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/FxpugwCsQ9
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 14, 2022
Captain Rishabh Pant lauded the side's efforts. "The execution was spot-on from the bowlers and the batters. We were 15 runs short, but we weren't thinking about that. Bowlers did a fantastic job for us," Pant said at the post-match presentation.
India were struggling to get going and were 112/6 when Axar Patel got out in the 17th over as it was mainly due to the veteran Karthik's pyrotechnics while batting at No 7 that they could get post a respectable 148/6.
