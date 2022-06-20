India vs South Africa: Men in Blue’s T20I series-winning streak at home ends with Bengaluru washout

India's run of seven consecutive T20I series wins at home came to an end on Sunday after rain played spoilsport in the final T20I against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Incidentally, it was the same opponent against which India last failed to win a series at home. It was in September 2019 when the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Back then, the series opener at Dharamsala was washed out, while the two teams shared the spoils in the remaining games.

The Men in Blue would then go on to win seven T20I bilateral series at home on the trot. During the 2019-20 season, India defeated Bangladesh (2-1), then T20I champions West Indies (2-1) as well as Sri Lanka (2-0).

In 2021, India defeated England (3-2). This was the series in which India introduced Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav to the international arena.

India then started clean sweeping their opponents under new captain Rohit Sharma, blanking New Zealand in a three-match T20I series in November 2021.

India continued their unbeaten run in home T20Is in the current year as well, defeating West Indies and Sri Lanka 3-0 each in February 2022.

India's golden run of 12 T20I wins on the trot however, came to an end at the start of the T20I series against South Africa with a five-wicket loss in New Delhi. The Men in Blue were then on the verge of a series loss after yet another five-wicket loss, this time at Cuttack following a Heinrich Klaasen masterclass.

Had India won at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, it would have created a new world record of 13 T20I wins in a row. However, that was not to be. They would, however, bounce back later in the series with victories at Visakhapatnam and Rajkot to level the five-match series 2-2.

The series decider, though, was washed out after the rain gods allowed only 3.3 overs to be bowled.

India ended both — match and series — winning streaks against South Africa, an opponent that has proven to be a white-ball nemesis for them at home over several years.

South Africa have had quite the white-ball record in India for more than a decade now, having not lost a series here since the three-match ODI series in 2010, a series remembered mainly for Sachin Tendulkar's historic double-ton in Gwalior.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.