India have been on a roll of late in bilateral T20I tournaments and have started the series against South Africa on a similar note, thrashing them by eight wickets.

On what was a Test match-like wicket, Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh brought the Proteas batting order to their knees in the powerplay sending half of the side back within a span of 15 balls. It was a late flurry from Wayne Parnell and Keshav Maharaj that helped them to cross the 100-run mark. But that was never going to be enough.

However, South Africa started their bowling well, fielding three slips and ensuring that the Tests are not missed in the elongated break, the longest format of the game is enjoying.

They were also successful in dismissing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli quite early in the innings, but contrasting half-centuries from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav ensured India drove home safely.

If India win the second T20I, they will win the series. Rohit Sharma will become the first Indian captain to defeat South Arica in a T20I series in India.

But all these if firstly, rain gods permit a game to be played. The meteorological department has forecasted showers and thunderstorms on the match day in Guwahati.

But if cricket happens, it is expected to be a cracking contest and South Africa will only come harder at the Indians.

When will the second India vs South Africa T20I be played?

The second match of the India vs South Africa T20I series will be played on Sunday, 2 October.

What time will the second India vs South Africa T20I start?

The match will start at 7 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6.30 PM.

Where will the second India vs South Africa T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

How can I watch the second India vs South Africa T20I LIVE?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and streamed live on the Hotstar app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.