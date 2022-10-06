India vs South Africa 1st ODI: A new-look Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will aim to make a statement and be in the reckoning for next year’s 50-over World Cup when the three-match ODI series against South Africa gets underway on Thursday.

India will field a second string side, in the absence of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are off to Australia for the T20 World Cup. That has created room for a fresh squad that features new names in Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar.

The squad also includes a few T20 World Cup reserve players. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will serve as Dhawan’s deputy in the series. Right-arm seamer Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the other players in the standby list, have also been included in the ODI team for the matches against South Africa. They will certainly get a place in the lineup before jetting off to Australia.

The India-South Africa series is a big opportunity for the second-string players to make their presence felt and impress the selectors ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup.

India’s reserve setup will play into South Africa’s hands who are likely to be a tough test for India. The Proteas will be playing for points which they need to qualify for the World Cup next year.

Weather is going to be pivotal with incessantly rain in Lucknow coming into it and prediction of showers again on Thursday.

The second ODI will be played in Ranchi on 9 October and Delhi will host the last match on 11 October.

When is the first ODI between India and South Africa?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Thursday (6 October).

What time will the first ODI between India and South start?

The first ODI between India and South Africa will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Where will the first ODI between India and South Africa be held?

The first ODI between India and South Africa will be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

How can I watch the first ODI between India and South Africa LIVE?

The first ODI between India and South Africa will be LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.