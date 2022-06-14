Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs SA, 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant and Co look to stay alive in the series
IND vs SA, 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant and Co look to stay alive in the series

IND vs SA, 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant and Co look to stay alive in the series

IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates, Live coverage of today match  IND vs SA 3rd T20

17:59 (IST)

IND vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE

In reply, South Africa got off to a brisk start but lost Temba Bavuma and Dwaine Pretorius inside powerplay. They were struggling a bit in the middle after Quinton de Kock departed. India pulled things back as Rassie van der Dussen struggled to get going and was even dropped by Shreyas Iyer. He then made them pay in a stunning turnaround as he went from 30 off 32 at one point to 75 off 46. He along with David Miller (64 off 31) launched a stunning counter-attack to take SA past the finish line with 5 balls and 7 wickets left.

17:52 (IST)

IND vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE

The Proteas started off the tour with a blockbuster chase of 212 in the first T20I in Delhi. Ishan Kishan led the charge for India with a brisk 48-ball 76 and the middle order chipped in with 20s and 30s to take India to a competitive 211.

17:45 (IST)

IND vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE

After a comprehensive defeat in the 2nd T20I, India would be looking to bounce back hard and stay alive in the series. South Africa, on the other hand, have played with authority so far in the series and would look to seal the series and take an unassailable 3-0 lead. We are in for a cracker.

17:33 (IST)

IND vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Match starts at 7 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Highlights

title-img
IND vs SA, 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant and Co look to stay alive in the series

South Africa won the first two matches of the series. Sportzpics

IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates, Live coverage of today match  IND vs SA 2nd T20

Preview: India have lost the first two matches of the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. The two sides will now meet each other in Visakhapatnam for the third encounter.

A win for the Proteas will give them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series while the hosts would be looking to make a comeback. Rishabh Pant who was earlier appointed as the captain of the side hasn't really had a great start to his captaincy career.

Pant was handed over the baton after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. The selectors had earlier rested the mainstays Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the series.

When will the third T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 14th June, 2022.

Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

The third T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.

How can I watch the third T20I between India and South Africa?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Complete Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 14, 2022 17:47:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Rishabh Pant hones big-hitting skills before first game as India skipper
First Cricket News

Rishabh Pant hones big-hitting skills before first game as India skipper

Rishabh Pant has been the skipper of the Delhi-based franchise in the last two IPL seasons and had also served the Delhi side as the captain in Ranji Trophy.

KL Rahul pens heartfelt note after being ruled out of India vs South Africa T20I series
First Cricket News

KL Rahul pens heartfelt note after being ruled out of India vs South Africa T20I series

KL Rahul was ruled out of the five-T20I series against South Africa. In Rahul's absence, Rishabh Pant will lead the Indian side.

'What a joke!': Rishabh Pant faces ire of the fans on Twitter after another poor show with bat
First Cricket News

'What a joke!': Rishabh Pant faces ire of the fans on Twitter after another poor show with bat

More than his unimpressive innings, Pant's shot selection getting him out on the day didn't sit well with a section of fans as they took to Twitter to pan the 24-year-old southpaw.