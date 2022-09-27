India brought smiles back on the faces of their fans with a T20I series win over Australia, burying the disappointment of an underwhelming Asia Cup campaign in the process.

India suffered a four-wicket loss in a high-scoring encounter at Mohali last Tuesday but bounced back with a strong display in a rain-curtailed match in Nagpur on Friday. And in the series decider in Hyderabad on Sunday, both Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli struck match-winning fifties after yet another vital spell from Axar Patel as the Men in Blue ended the series on a high with a six-wicket victory.

And now Rohit Sharma and Co turn their focus to their next assignment — a three-match T20I series against South Africa starting Wednesday, their last matches in the format before the T20 World Cup gets underway in Australia next month.

Both teams had locked horns in a five-match series in the same format earlier this year, with Rishabh Pant filling in as skipper after Rohit Sharma was rested and KL Rahul was injured. The series, which took place right after the IPL, ended in a 2-2 stalemate with the fifth and final game in Bengaluru witnessing just 3.3 overs of action before the rain gods decided to interfere.

South Africa were 2-0 up in that series before the Men in Blue fought back admirably to go level with the Proteas. Temba Bavuma’s men, however, will look to go one step further and claim their second T20I series win on Indian soil this time around.

Ahead of the series opener, we take a look at the live streaming, telecast and other match-related details:

When will the first India vs South Africa T20I be played?

The opening match of the India vs South Africa T20I series will be played on Wednesday, 28 September.

What time will the first India vs South Africa T20I start?

The match will start at 7 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6.30 PM.

Where will the first India vs South Africa T20I be played?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

How can I watch the first India vs South Africa T20I LIVE?

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and streamed live on the Hotstar app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

