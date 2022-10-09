India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Hendricks, Markram shot half centuries; add 100-run for 3rd wicket

Preview: India need to win on Sunday against South Africa to stay alive in the three-match ODI series. The hosts, who are led by Shikhar in the absence of top players who are in Australia for the T20 World Cup, lost the first match by nine runs.

South Africa on the other hand will be aiming to finish the job on Sunday to gain valuable ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points.

In the first ODI, which was reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain, South Africa batted first and scored 249/4 with help from David Miller(75) and Heinrich Klaasen (74). In reply, India were restricted to 240/8 falling just 10 runs short of the target.

Sanju Samson with his 63-ball 86-run knock was the top-scorer for India while Shreyas Iyer made 50 in 37 balls.

Meanwhile, India will be without pacer Deepak Chahar for the match as he has been ruled out of the series due to a stiff back. All-rounder Wahington Sundar has been named as his replacement.

Quotes

“I don’t think we focus too much on the Super League points at stake. We know what we need to do. Obviously it is something we need to play but we have just been focusing on putting in good performances and hopefully the rest will take care of itself,” South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj said ahead of the second ODI.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks

