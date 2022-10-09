Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Hendricks, Markram shot half centuries; add 100-run for 3rd wicket

India Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs South Africa At JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 09 October, 2022

09 October, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

157/2 (30.0 ov)

2nd ODI
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
South Africa India
157/2 (30.0 ov) - R/R 5.23

Play In Progress

Aiden Markram - 54

Reeza Hendricks - 63

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Reeza Hendricks Batting 71 73 9 1
Aiden Markram Batting 54 68 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Washington Sundar 3 0 17 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 40/2 (9.5)

117 (117) R/R: 5.8

Aiden Markram 54(68)

Janneman Malan 25(31) S.R (80.64)

lbw b Shahbaz Ahmed
India vs South Africa ODI live score updates and streaming: Catch live updates of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI cricket match in Ranchi on Firstpost.com.

15:30 (IST)

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score

Markram brings up his fifth ODI half-century in 64 deliveries while the 100-run stand also came up as Hendricks punishes a short ball by Avesh Khan through cow corner for a boundary. South Africa 143/2 in 28 overs

Full Scorecard
15:20 (IST)
fifty

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score
Reeza Hedricks brings up his half-century in 58 deliveries as his third-wicket stand with Markram (48*) is now of 90 runs. South Africa 130/2 in 26 overs

Full Scorecard
15:11 (IST)

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score 
The partnership has certainly caught pace now as Markram shot Shardul Thakur for another boundary through long-on. The Indian pacer gives away 10 runs in the over as his economy rate soars with every over. South Africa 110/2 in 22 overs

Full Scorecard
15:05 (IST)
hnd

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score
Markram and Hendricks brings up a 50-run stand in the 20th over and soon after Hendricks stepped out of the crease to hit Washington over the head for another four to bring up South Africa's 100 runs. South Africa 100/2 in 21 overs

Full Scorecard
15:00 (IST)
four

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score
Shardul Thakur is introduced to attack as India's sixth bowler and gives away 13 runs in his first two overs, including a boundary. Markram, who drive a boundary through the mid-off, is certainly at comfort against pacers as Siraj bowled the last over from the other end. The 50-run stand also comes up between Markram and Hendricks. South Africa 91/2 in 20 overs

Full Scorecard
14:48 (IST)

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score
Interesting battle in the middle between Kuldeep Yadav and Aiden Markram.Markram barely survived an lbw DRS call due to umpire's call on wicket impact. It's clear that the burly South African is not able to read the Chinaman. Just two runs of the over South Africa 72/2 in 17 overs

Full Scorecard
14:41 (IST)
six

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score
South Africa hits the first boundary in 25 deliveries as pace returns to the bowling attack. Poor delivery by Mohammed Siraj was flicked towards the fine leg for a four by Hendricks. In total, 10 runs come from the over; the most expensive over so far. South Africa 70/2 in 16 overs

Full Scorecard
14:31 (IST)

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score
It's all left-arm spin attack by India at the moment as Shahbaz is joined by Kuldeep Yadav from the other end during the second powerplay. Both Markram and Hendricks are struggling to find gaps for boundaries. South Africa 57/2 in 14 overs

Full Scorecard
14:28 (IST)

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score
An unforgettable moment for Shahbaz Ahmed that only tasted sweeter waiting for the third umpire call

Full Scorecard
14:25 (IST)
fifty

India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score
50 up for Proteas in 12 overs as Reeza Hendricks is joined by Aiden Markram in the middle while Shahbaz and Avesh continue to share the bowling duty. South Africa 50/2 in 12 overs

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
13:10 (IST)

Playing XIs

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
13:09 (IST)

India vs South Africa LIVE UPDATES: 

India changes: Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed replace Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi.
13:01 (IST)

IND vs SA LIVE UPDATES: South Africa win toss and opt to bat first in the second ODI in Ranchi.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Hendricks, Markram shot half centuries; add 100-run for 3rd wicket

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Updates and Commentary. AP Photo Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI

Preview: India need to win on Sunday against South Africa to stay alive in the three-match ODI series. The hosts, who are led by Shikhar in the absence of top players who are in Australia for the T20 World Cup, lost the first match by nine runs.

South Africa on the other hand will be aiming to finish the job on Sunday to gain valuable ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE UPDATES

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Updates and Commentary. AP Photo
Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for BCCI

In the first ODI, which was reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain, South Africa batted first and scored 249/4 with help from David Miller(75) and Heinrich Klaasen (74). In reply, India were restricted to 240/8 falling just 10 runs short of the target.

Sanju Samson with his 63-ball 86-run knock was the top-scorer for India while Shreyas Iyer made 50 in 37 balls.

Meanwhile, India will be without pacer Deepak Chahar for the match as he has been ruled out of the series due to a stiff back. All-rounder Wahington Sundar has been named as his replacement.

Quotes

“I don’t think we focus too much on the Super League points at stake. We know what we need to do. Obviously it is something we need to play but we have just been focusing on putting in good performances and hopefully the rest will take care of itself,” South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj said ahead of the second ODI.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks

Updated Date: October 09, 2022 15:32:34 IST

