The India T20I team has left for Australia to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup, but the ODI side is gearing up to take on South Africa at home. The Shikhar Dhawan-led India will be playing three ODIs against the Proteas starting on 6 October.

With the big guns leaving for Australia, the home ODI side comprises young players and the reserve players for the T20 World Cup. To them, the upcoming ODI series offers an opportunity to make their case stronger. For rookies like middle-order batter Rajat Patidar and pacer Mukesh Kumar, who have received their maiden call-ups, it’s a chance to make their mark.

A lot of focus will be on the reserve players for T20 World Cup, especially the pacers. The injury to Jasprit Bumrah and his withdrawal from the World Cup squad has opened up one slot and multiple candidates are vying for it. Mohammed Shami is the favourite for that spot but he is still to regain full fitness since contracting COVID. Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar are other options. Both bowlers are part of the ODI squad. Chahar along with Shami is also part of the standby list for the T20 World Cup. By dong well in the series, Siraj or Chahar can make a case for inclusion in the main T20 World Cup squad.

Two more players from the standby list — Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi — are part of the ODI squad.

There’s a lot more at stake for South Africa in the series. They will be fighting for World Cup Super League points. With 49 points, South Africa are 11th in the 13-team standing. The top eight teams will qualify directly for next year’s ODI World Cup with India guaranteed a spot as the host.

England, Australia, Bangladesh and Pakistan are already way ahead of South Africa who now compete with New Zealand, Afghanistan, West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka for the three remaining direct spots. A 3-0 win in India could ease some pressure on them.

Quotes section

“The team is very good and with this team, we played in West Indies and Zimbabwe. Most of the players are the same, there are one or two new players. We share a good tuning. The new boys have brought in new energy. They have been doing well in the last few series,” India captain Dhawan said about his squad ahead of the ODI series.

“Everyone knows how important the next eight games are for the Proteas in the ODI format. We’re trying to maximise the points from all the matches,” said Janneman Malan on the significance of the ODI series.

The first ODI will be played in Lucknow on 6 October. The second and third ODIs will take place respectively in Ranchi and Delhi on 9 and 11 October.

Teams (from):

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

