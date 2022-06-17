IND vs SA 4th T20 Live Score Updates: India lose Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer in quick succession

After 5 overs,India 39/2 ( Ishan Kishan 26 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1)
IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
A good over for India as Ishan gets a couple of boundaries in that one.
|India
|South Africa
|39/2 (5.0 ov) - R/R 7.8
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ishan Kishan
|Batting
|26
|21
|3
|1
|Rishabh Pant (C) (W)
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Marco Jansen
|3
|0
|31
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 24/2 (3)
|
15 (15) R/R: 6.92
Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1(1)
Ishan Kishan 13(12)
|
Shreyas Iyer 4(2) S.R (200)
lbw b Marco Jansen
FOUR! This time Jansen pulls the length but that's going down the leg and the left-hander nicely places it to the fine leg area
IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
FOUR! FREE HIT and Ishan Kishan capitalises completely on that one. Jansen bowls that full, around the leg stump line and Ishan swings his bat in full flow for a boundary to deep backward square
After 4 overs,India 27/2 ( Ishan Kishan 16 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 0)
IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
A good over from Ngidi as he keeps things tight in that one. India need to rebuild now. They have lost a couple of wickets in no time.
IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
WICKET! What a review from South Africa. Jansen bowls that length ball coming into the right hander a bit. Shreyas Iyer tries to negotiate through the on side but doesn't connect. The South African players appeal but the on field umpire gives that not out. They have gone for the review. The DRS shows that the ball was pitching in line and it would have hit the stumps. Iyer has to walk back.
IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
Four! Another back of the length ball from Jansen but outside the leg stump line. Shreyas Iyer just helps it on its way and the ball runs down for a boundary
IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
SIX! Maximum to start that over. Jansen bowls that short around the off and Ishan Kishan pulls that over fine leg
IND vs SA LIVE CRICKET SCORE
WICKET! That's the first wicket for South Africa. A bit of movement on that one and Gaikwad edges that to Quinton de Kock. Length delivery from the fast bowler, outside off and the batter only manages to edge it.
IND vs SA LIVE CRICKET SCORE
FOUR! Short and wide from Ngidi and Gaikwad hits that through the off side.
After 1 overs,India 8/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 1 , Ishan Kishan 6)
IND vs SA LIVE CRICKET SCORE
A decent start from India as they gather some runs in that first over from Jansen.
IND vs SA 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates, Live cricket score IND vs SA 4th T20 updates: India lose Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer in quick succession
PREVIEW: India clinched a win against South Africa in the third T20I to stay alive in the series and the two sides will now lock horns with each other in the penultimate encounter in Rajkot.
If the Proteas win this one, they will take an unassailable lead in the series while a victory for India will mean that the series will go into the decided.
The home side was back in form in third clash after openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad chipped in with valuable runs at the top while Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel were among wickets.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth India vs South Africa T20I.
When will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 17th June, 2022.
Where will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
What time will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa start?
The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.
How can I watch the fourth T20I between India and South Africa?
The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.
Complete Squads
India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen
