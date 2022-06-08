India vs South Africa: How Team India players fared in IPL 2022

India are all set to take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home scheduled to begin on 9th June, 2022 in Delhi. The selectors have rested some of the mainstays which include the likes of Virat Kohli and new skipper Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul will be leading the side in Sharma’s absence. The selection committee has included experienced campaigners like Dinesh Karthik in the side while youngsters like Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik have also found a place in the squad. Here we take a look at how the Indian players fared in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

We have a challenge ahead of us against a strong South African side: #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid 💪#INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/AFaZ2XTuNn — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2022

KL Rahul (Captain)

KL Rahul, who led the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, had a good tournament both as a batter and captain. While the right-hander notched up a total of 616 runs in 15 matches for the Super Giants, the franchise ended in the top four. Rahul struck two tons for Lucknow in this edition. LSG bowed out of the tournament after losing the Eliminator to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Chennai Super Kings’ batter Ruturaj Gaikwad didn’t have a great start to the tournament but found form in the later phase. He ended IPL 2022 with 368 runs to his name in 14 matches which also included a top-score of 99.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was given the captaincy for the Kolkata Knight Riders side in IPL 2022. While the Knight Riders failed to make it to the playoffs, Iyer scored a total of 401 runs in 14 matches for KKR.

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda was one of the major reasons for the side’s successful run in the debut season. Hooda struck 451 runs in 15 matches for his side at a strike-rate of 136.66 which included four fifties.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was under the scanner ahead of the IPL. Away from cricket due to back injury, IPL 2022 was a perfect opportunity for Hardik, the all-rounder, to stage an emphatic comeback. Released by Mumbai Indians ahead of mega auction, Hardik was roped in by Gujarat Titans and the debutants also appointed him the skipper for the season.

Pandya made brilliant use of this chance as he not only led the side to the title win in their first season but also impressed everyone with his captaincy and batting. The right-handed batter scored 487 runs in 15 matches for the Titans and also picked up 8 wickets for his side at a good economy of 7.27.

Venkatesh Iyer

KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer had a good time in his first season with the franchise but couldn’t replicate the same in 2022 edition. He could only manage to score 182 runs in 12 matches that he played for the Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel picked up six wickets and scored 182 runs in 13 matches that he played for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians’ wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan scored 418 runs in 14 matches for his side in IPL 2022. The left-handed batter notched up three fifties in the tournament.

Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant didn’t have a great run during the IPL 2022. The left-handed batter managed to score 340 runs in 13 innings in the competition.

Dinesh Karthik

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made one of the finest calls during the mega auction when they included wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik in the squad.

The right-handed batter didn’t disappoint anyone and played an important role in RCB’s middle-order as he scored runs at a brisk pace, especially in the death overs. Karthik struck 330 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of over 183.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals hit the bull’s eye during the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022 when they scalped some key, and experienced, players. The list included an experienced Yuzvendra Chahal.

The leg-spinner was on a roll during the tournament as he topped the list of the bowlers with most number of wickets. Chahal scalped 27 wickets in 17 matches including a four-fer and a five-wicket haul for the Royals at a brilliant economy of 7.75.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was bought by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 and the left-arm spinner had a good run in the tournament. Kuldeep picked up 21 wickets in 14 games which included a couple of four-wicket hauls.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi was part of the Lucknow Super Giants in this edition of IPL 2022 and picked up 13 wickets in 14 matches that he played for the side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the most economical bowlers in IPL 2022. The right-arm medium pacer picked up 12 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.34.

Harshal Patel

RCB’s Harshal Patel has been impressing one and all from the last edition of the IPL. The right-arm bowler continued his form in this season as he returned with 19 wickets in 15 matches.

Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan was a part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 and the right-arm fast bowler had 18 wickets in 13 matches to his name.

Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh had 10 scalps in 14 games to his name in IPL 2022.

Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik made headlines after he rattled the batting line ups with express pace in IPL 2022. Umran’s good show helped him make the Indian squad for South Africa series.

The pacer ended the season with a total of 22 wickets in 14 matches and had a fifer and a four-fer to his name.

