India vs South Africa: How South African team players fared in IPL 2022

We take a look at how the South Africa cricket team members fared in the recently concluded IPL 2022.
India and South Africa are scheduled to lock horns in a five-match series beginning 9 June 2022 in Delhi. South Africa will have their challenge spearheaded by Temba Bavuma, David Miller and Quinton de Kock, who were in good form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
We now take a look at how the South African players fared in the IPL 2022.
David Miller
David Miller was picked up by Gujarat Titans in the IPL mega auction and had a dream run. The left-hander played a vital role in providing the stability to the middle-order and scored 481 runs in 16 matches. The Titans eventually lifted the trophy in Hardik Pandya’s captaincy.
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock was one of the three players to breach the 500-run mark in the IPL and ended the tournament with 508 runs while playing for Lucknow Super Giants. The left-handed batter was capped 15 times and also notched up a hundred against KKR.
Rassie van der Dussen
Rassie van der Dussen played three matches for Rajasthan Royals and scored 22 runs.
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram had a decent run in the IPL while playing for SRH where he scored 381 runs in 14 matches. Markram struck three fifties in the tournament.
Dwaine Pretorius
In six matches that Dwaine Pretorius played for CSK, he picked up six wickets. He also scored 44 runs at a strike-rate of over 157.
Marco Jansen
Marco Jansen, who was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, picked up seven wickets in eight games.
Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians but played only two games and scored 2 runs.
Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje picked up nine wickets in six matches while playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada was among the wickets in the IPL 2022 edition. The right-arm pacer finished with a tally of 23 scalps in 13 matches for Punjab Kings. He also picked up two four-fers.
Pretorius is part of the South Africa squad for the five-match T20I series against India and talked about key learnings from Dhoni.
The series in the shortest format of the game between both teams will start on June 9 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, makes a return to the national side and his inclusion will lend a lot of balance to the team.