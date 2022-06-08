Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs South Africa: How South African team players fared in IPL 2022

We take a look at how the South Africa cricket team members fared in the recently concluded IPL 2022.

David Miller plays a shot against Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Sportzpics

India and South Africa are scheduled to lock horns in a five-match series beginning 9 June 2022 in Delhi. South Africa will have their challenge spearheaded by Temba Bavuma, David Miller and Quinton de Kock, who were in good form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

David Miller remained unbeaten on 68 off just 38 balls as Gujarat Titans chased down the 189-run target set by Rajasthan Royals with seven wickets left. Sportzpics

David Miller played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' middle order in the IPL. Sportzpics

We now take a look at how the South African players fared in the IPL 2022.

David Miller

David Miller was picked up by Gujarat Titans in the IPL mega auction and had a dream run. The left-hander played a vital role in providing the stability to the middle-order and scored 481 runs in 16 matches. The Titans eventually lifted the trophy in Hardik Pandya’s captaincy.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants after scoring a hundred during match 66 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 18th May 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Quinton de Kock scored a century against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

Quinton de Kock was one of the three players to breach the 500-run mark in the IPL and ended the tournament with 508 runs while playing for Lucknow Super Giants. The left-handed batter was capped 15 times and also notched up a hundred against KKR.

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen played three matches for Rajasthan Royals and scored 22 runs.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram had a decent run in the IPL while playing for SRH where he scored 381 runs in 14 matches. Markram struck three fifties in the tournament.

Dwaine Pretorius

In six matches that Dwaine Pretorius played for CSK, he picked up six wickets. He also scored 44 runs at a strike-rate of over 157.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen, who was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, picked up seven wickets in eight games.

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians but played only two games and scored 2 runs.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje picked up nine wickets in six matches while playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrating the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Superkings during match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Punjab Kings held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 3rd April 2022 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL

Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Image: Sportzpics

Kagiso Rabada was among the wickets in the IPL 2022 edition. The right-arm pacer finished with a tally of 23 scalps in 13 matches for Punjab Kings. He also picked up two four-fers.

Updated Date: June 08, 2022 12:58:00 IST

