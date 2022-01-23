India vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd ODI at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win thriller by four runs, complete 3-0 sweep

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Today's Match Updates: OUT! Chahal is the last man to fall, getting a thick leading edge to get caught at backward point. India have been bowled out for 283, and lose by four runs as South Africa complete a 3-0 sweep!

3rd ODI preview: India take on South Africa in the 3rd ODI at Newlands, Cape Town.

In recent times India have been impressive on away tours but they haven't had a good outing in South Africa. They started off well with a win in the first Test at Centurion but then lost the next two matches to surrender the series. Then they lost the first two ODIs to lose the three-match series as well.

Having been thoroughly outclassed in both their ODIs, India will be looking to play for pride in the dead rubber on Sunday.

Their batting approach in both games has come under the scanner. Do they need to score quickly in the powerplays? In the 2nd ODI, they managed 287 but it was easily chased down by South Africa. Their bowling too has been listless. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, no one has looked threatening.

KL Rahul took 79 balls for his 55. It was Rishabh Pant who brought some urgency to the proceedings with a breezy 71-ball 85. The middle order disappointed again with Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer scoring 11 and 22, respectively. Kohli got out for a duck off an uncharacteristic erratic shot.

Heading into the third ODI, India will have to improve their batting drastically. Shardul has played a couple of very good innings to bring respectability to their totals but India can't keep depending on him.

India is also expected to ring in changes for the Sunday's game. Deepak Chahar might replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jayant Yadav may be brought in for R Ashwin. They could bring in Suryakumar Yadav in place of Shreyas Iyer.

South Africa, on the other hand, will look to continue with the momentum to achieve a series sweep.

They have been brilliant with the bat and their bowlers have done an impressive job. In the last match, every batsman contributed in the chase of 288. Malan - 91, De Kock 78, Bavuma - 35, Markram - 37 not out and Van der Dussen 37 not out.

With confidence in their arsenal, South Africa start off as favourites.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI.

When will the third ODI between South Africa and India take place?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will take place on 23 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will take place at Newlands, Cape Town

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 2 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

