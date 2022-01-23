Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs India At Newlands, Cape Town, 23 January, 2022

23 January, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Match Ended
287/10 (49.5 ov)

3rd ODI
283/10 (49.2 ov)

South Africa beat India by 4 runs

Live Blog
South Africa India
287/10 (49.5 ov) - R/R 5.76 283/10 (49.2 ov) - R/R 5.74

Match Ended

South Africa beat India by 4 runs

Prasidh Krishna - 2

Yuzvendra Chahal - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Prasidh Krishna not out 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lungi Ngidi 10 0 58 3
Dwaine Pretorius 9.2 0 54 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 283/10 (49.2)

2 (2) R/R: 2.4

Yuzvendra Chahal 2(6) S.R (33.33)

c David Miller b Dwaine Pretorius
India vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd ODI at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win thriller by four runs, complete 3-0 sweep

22:48 (IST)

That brings us to the end of India's tour of South Africa, with the Proteas winning every single encounter after the 113-run defeat in Centurion in the first Test. The Indian team that was expected to dominate both Tests and one-dayers will fly back home without a single trophy in their hands. The Men in Blue will have to go back to the drawing board and make big changes to their side once back with two major ICC white-ball events coming up. For the Proteas, they can afford to take some time off to celebrate after winning five games in a row across formats, before they shift their focus on the New Zealand. tour.

On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost, this is Amit Banerjee signing off, wishing you all good night!

22:45 (IST)

Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: It got a little bit crazy at the end. The complacency got to us. But in the end, we were able to bring it back. A little bit. Very satisfying. Mission accomplished for us as a team. Not many people gave us a chance in the series. We’ve been able to get a couple of more supporters through our supporters. We’re making good strides as a team, and the challenge is just to get better and better. Quinton’s been great. He’s again shown why he’s such an asset in our team. Rassie as well with the bat has been tremendous. Bowling has been decent. This was a big challenge. An obstacle in our journey, and coming out the way we did, winning both the Tests and ODIs, will do our confidence a world of good. The Test series I feel is the hardest series I was part of. The Indian bowlers constantly asking questions. Same thing in the one-day series as well. We were being challenged both physically and mentally. In these conditions that are more subcontinent-like, to dominate is another feather in our cap.

22:45 (IST)

Quinton de Kock: It wasn’t flat at all. It was the kind of wicket where you’re never quite in. But had to remain positive throughout. It was pretty easy. Came back and had a week’s training in Paarl. It was about finding some rhythm and being rhythm. Hadn’t played a single 50-over game in the last couple of months. It was about finding my feet and regaining my rhythm. It’s pretty much the same, surrounded by some great people, great coaching staff, some funny staff. Get home and start doing some daddy duties.

22:45 (IST)

Quinton de Kock is both the Player of the Match and of the Series!

22:39 (IST)

KL Rahul, India captain: Deepak gave us a real chance of winning the game. Quite an exciting game, just disappointed we ended up losing it. It’s quite obvious where we’ve gone wrong, and it’s right out there for everyone to see, we’re not shying away. We’ve played well in patches, but have not held on to the pressure. We have to understand how we can get better as a one-day team. I’ve been part of the team for quite some time and something that has always stood out if the fight that we bring on. Can’t really fault the boys on that. These kind of mistakes will keep happening, but it’s important for us to learn from it and avoiding repeating them. Early on in our journey to the World Cup. I’ve had a great time here in South Africa. We’ve been looked after really well. Great wickets, the cricket has been exciting. Thanks to Cricket South Africa. We’ll go back home with a lot of memories and learnings.

22:30 (IST)

Gotta feel for DC. The game was dead and buried until his cameo

22:29 (IST)

Worst possible start for the Men in Blue this year

22:29 (IST)

What a series this turned out to be for the Proteas!

22:26 (IST)

After a superb couple of overs by Ngidi and Phehlukwayo, Pretorius wraps things up by getting the remaining wicket to seal a narrow win for the Proteas. Deepak Chahar buries his face in disappointment in the dugout after the fall of the final wicket, knowing fully well he could have seen his side through had he not poked at the slower ball from Ngidi. India's tour ends in disappointment, losing all their matches after getting off to a solid start with a 113-run win at Centurion. Chahar and Bumrah almost delivered the visitors a consolation win, but the Proteas did well to hold their nerves in the end.

22:20 (IST)
wkt

Ball Two: OUT! Chahal is the last man to fall, getting a thick leading edge to get caught at backward point. India have been bowled out for 283, and lose by four runs as South Africa complete a 3-0 sweep!

Chahal c Miller b Pretorius 2(6)

22:20 (IST)

Ball Two: OUT! Chahal is the last man to fall, getting a thick leading edge to get caught at backward point. India have been bowled out for 283, and lose by four runs as South Africa complete a 3-0 sweep!

22:19 (IST)

Ball One: Krishna collects a quick single off the first delivery, running the ball towards short third. IND 283/9; need 5 off 5
22:15 (IST)

OUT! Fourth catch of the innings for Bavuma as Bumrah drives straight to him at mid off while looking for a boundary. South Africa one wicket away from victory now! IND 281/9

22:11 (IST)

OUT! Chahar ends up skieing the slower ball from Ngidi towards cover, departing for 54 with just 10 runs left for his team to complete a consolation victory. Ngidi pulls the game back in the Proteas' favour. Good catch by Pretorius at cover in the end. IND 278/8

22:06 (IST)

FIFTY UP FOR DEEPAK CHAHAR! What a cameo this has been from the Indian No 7, smashing five fours and two sixes to keep the visitors' hopes alive. Collects a double next ball to also complete the fifty partnership with Bumrah, the latter content with collecting the singles and giving the strike to his partner. IND 273/7
21:38 (IST)

OUT! Soft dismissal for Jayant as he drives straight to Bavuma at mid off to give Ngidi his second wicket of the innings. India are hurtling towards a 0-3 sweep from here. SA 223/7

21:28 (IST)

OUT! Pretorius strikes not too long after being brought back into the attack, and he gets rid of the dangerman in Suryakumar Yadav, who was looking fairly well set on 39 before getting a thick leading edge that results in a simple catch for mid off. IND 210/6

21:14 (IST)

OUT! Shreyas Iyer pulls a short ball from Magala straight down fine leg's throat! The partnership that was starting to look dangerous for the Proteas has been broken, with Iyer departing after getting off to a promising start. The Indians have now lost half their side with 93 still left to win. IND 195/5

20:50 (IST)

OUT! And the wait for the 71st continues! Kohli's surprised by the extra bounce generated by Maharaj, with the ball appearing to stop on him, and he ends up chipping this towards cover. Fine catch by Bavuma though, as he had to run in the opposite direction. With that wicket, the Proteas are firm favourites to complete a 3-0 sweep now. IND 156/4

20:30 (IST)

Fifty up for Virat Kohli in 63 deliveries! Brings up the milestone with a single off the penultimate delivery after having hit the ball to the fence two balls earlier. Will he finally end his wait for the elusive 71st today? IND 126/3
20:22 (IST)

OUT! What an over this is turning out to be from Phehlukwayo! Pant yet again pays the price yet again for a rash slog, and departs for a golden duck as Magala grabs the sitter at deep extra cover. IND 118/3

20:16 (IST)

OUT! Dhawan's knock finally comes to an end as Phehlukwayo delivers the breakthrough. The southpaw gets a thick top-edge while attempting to hook a short ball from the all-rounder, the ball going high up in the sky before falling between de Kock's gloves. The second-wicket stand falls short of the century mark by just two runs. IND 116/2

19:55 (IST)

Fifty up for Shikhar Dhawan — his second in three games and his 35th overall in one-dayers! Brings up the milestone in 58 deliveries, collecting five fours and a six along the way. IND 89/1
19:37 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Dhawan and Kohli for the second wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off the fourth delivery of the 14th over. The partnership has come at a decent pace, the pair having consumed 58 deliveries so far. IND 68/1
18:55 (IST)

OUT! Rahul departs after getting off to a promising start, as he nicks a length ball, with Janneman Malan taking a fine low catch at first slip. Ngidi gets the first wicket. IND 18/1

18:04 (IST)

OUT! Sisanda Magala doesn't last too long after Miller's exit, getting dismissed for a two-ball duck as South Africa are bowled out for 287 after being asked to bat by India in the third and final one-dayer. Slices the slower ball towards extra cover, where Rahul grabs a sitter. Krishna finishes with three wickets against his name.

18:02 (IST)

OUT! Second catch for Kohli near the boundary down the ground, as Miller falls in the second delivery of the final over. Another batter dismissed by the slower ball, as Miller ends up skieing the ball towards long off off the toe end after getting an off cutter from Krishna. SA 287/9

17:57 (IST)

OUT! Maharaj perishes while looking for the big hit as Bumrah gets his second wicket in his penutlimate delivery of the day. Another off-cutter from the pacer, Maharaj looks to slog this down the ground, but doesn't quite get the timing. Kohli settles under the ball after running to his left and completes the catch safely. SA 282/8

17:52 (IST)

OUT! The off-cutter does the job for Krishna as he breaks the dangerous-looking seventh-wicket stand. Pretorius looks for the big hit towards the leg side, but ends up mishitting the slower delivery. Suryakumar Yadav, running to his right, gobbles this up safely near deep midwicket. SA 272/7

17:18 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket falls and the Indians are well and truly back in the game! He falls narrowly short of the striker's end after responding to Miller's call for a quick single. Tidy piece of fielding by Shreyas Iyer at midwicket, his throw accurate enough for Pant to whip the bails off in a flash. SA 228/6

17:04 (IST)

OUT! That's two-in-two for the Indians, with van der Dussen perishing in the very next over. Goes for an ambitious slog sweep off Chahal, but doesn't get the timing to clear the fence. Shreyas Iyer pulls off a fine catch running to his right from deep midwicket. SA 218/5

16:54 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah finally breaks the stand after being brought back with 15 overs left in the innings. And it's his Mumbai Indians teammate that he gets rid of, as QdK holes out to Dhawan standing in front of the deep square leg boundary. Dhawan celebrates with a thigh slap after collecting it at a comfortable height, and Bumrah gives de Kock a pat on the back as the southpaw makes his way back to the pavilion after a fantastic innings. SA 214/4

16:45 (IST)

Fifty up for Rassie van der Dussen, who is also having a terrific run with the bat in India's ongoing tour. Brings up the milestone with a single off the first ball of the 35th over, taking 53 deliveries to bring up the milestone. This is his 10th half-century in one-dayers. SA 198/3
16:27 (IST)

Quinton de Kock brings up his 17th ODI hundred! The wicketkeeper-batter brings up the milestone in 108 balls, smashing nine fours and two sixes along the way in what has been yet another scintillating innings from the southpaw who is enjoying the form of a lifetime at the moment. SA 173/3
16:21 (IST)

Van der Dussen brings up the hundred partnership with De Kock for the fourth wicket with a single! Punches the ball off the backfoot through the cover region for a single in the 30th over. The pair have consumed 107 deliveries so far in the partnership that has put the Proteas in firm control of the proceedings. SA 170/3
 
15:50 (IST)

The fifty partnership comes up between De Kock and van der Dussen for the fourth wicket in 60 deliveries! Has been a solid response from the pair after the Proteas found themselves in a spot of bother at 70/3. De Kock has played the role of the aggressor in this stand, and has accounted for 31 runs. SA 120/3
15:35 (IST)

Fifty up for Quinton de Kock in 59 deliveries, his 28th in one-day internationals! The southpaw slaps a short ball outside off through cover point for a single to bring up the milestone. SA 93/3
15:10 (IST)

OUT! Markram holes out to substitute fielder Ruturaj Gaikwad at deep midwicket while looking to clear the fence as the third wicket of the innings falls at the cusp of the first drinks break of the day. Chahar strikes for the second time in this innings, just when the partnership was starting to look threatening. SA 70/3

14:34 (IST)

OUT! What a throw from skipper Rahul as he gets rid of his opposite number. Bavuma's caught marginally short of the non-striker's end while trying to collect a quick single. SA 34/2

14:14 (IST)

OUT! Chahar strikes early, giving India just the start that they were looking for in this dead rubber! Malan leans forward looking push the ball forward, and gets an outside nick as the ball shapes away, resulting in a simple catch for Pant. SA 8/1

13:44 (IST)

Teams:

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala
13:31 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper KL Rahul opts to field

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Today's Match Updates: OUT! Chahal is the last man to fall, getting a thick leading edge to get caught at backward point. India have been bowled out for 283, and lose by four runs as South Africa complete a 3-0 sweep!

3rd ODI preview: India take on South Africa in the 3rd ODI at Newlands, Cape Town.

In recent times India have been impressive on away tours but they haven't had a good outing in South Africa. They started off well with a win in the first Test at Centurion but then lost the next two matches to surrender the series. Then they lost the first two ODIs to lose the three-match series as well.

Having been thoroughly outclassed in both their ODIs, India will be looking to play for pride in the dead rubber on Sunday.

Their batting approach in both games has come under the scanner. Do they need to score quickly in the powerplays? In the 2nd ODI, they managed 287 but it was easily chased down by South Africa. Their bowling too has been listless. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, no one has looked threatening.

KL Rahul took 79 balls for his 55. It was Rishabh Pant who brought some urgency to the proceedings with a breezy 71-ball 85. The middle order disappointed again with Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer scoring 11 and 22, respectively. Kohli got out for a duck off an uncharacteristic erratic shot.

Heading into the third ODI, India will have to improve their batting drastically. Shardul has played a couple of very good innings to bring respectability to their totals but India can't keep depending on him.

India is also expected to ring in changes for the Sunday's game. Deepak Chahar might replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jayant Yadav may be brought in for R Ashwin. They could bring in Suryakumar Yadav in place of Shreyas Iyer.

South Africa, on the other hand, will look to continue with the momentum to achieve a series sweep.

They have been brilliant with the bat and their bowlers have done an impressive job. In the last match, every batsman contributed in the chase of 288. Malan - 91, De Kock 78, Bavuma - 35, Markram - 37 not out and Van der Dussen 37 not out.

With confidence in their arsenal, South Africa start off as favourites.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI.

When will the third ODI between South Africa and India take place?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will take place on 23 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will take place at Newlands, Cape Town

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 2 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 23, 2022 22:58:28 IST

Tags:

