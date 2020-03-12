-
upcomingAUSNZ
venueSydney Cricket Ground (SCG), SydneyMar 13th, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingAUSNZ
venueSydney Cricket Ground (SCG), SydneyMar 15th, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
-
upcomingSAWAUSW
venueCity Oval, PietermaritzburgMar 22nd, 2020, 01:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSAWAUSW
venueCity Oval, PietermaritzburgMar 25th, 2020, 01:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSAWAUSW
venueBuffalo Park, East LondonMar 28th, 2020, 01:00 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueCounty Ground, BristolAug 27th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
resultsAUSW184/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.20INDW99/10 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 5.18Australia Women beat India Women by 85 runs
-
resultsAUSW134/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.70SAW92/5 (13.0 ovr) R/R: 7.08Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 5 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsTHAW150/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.50Match Abandoned
-
resultsMatch Abandoned
-
resultsZIM119/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.95BAN120/1 (15.5 ovr) R/R: 7.74Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
-
resultsIRE142/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.10AFG142/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.10Ireland tied with Afghanistan (Ireland win Super Over by 1 wicket)
-
resultsBAN200/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.00ZIM152/10 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 8.00Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs
-
resultsGER180/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.00ESP122/0 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.10Germany beat Spain by 58 runs
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st ODI in Dharamsala, Full Cricket Score: Match abandoned due to persistent rain
Date: Thursday, 12 March, 2020 17:34 IST
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
17:21 (IST)
Alright, we have the official word and to nobody's surprise the match has been abandoned.
-
13:24 (IST)
Update: We are hearing that the rain is back. Light drizzle only but enough to disturb the 1:15 pm inspection.
-
12:54 (IST)
Words trickling in that the toss is delayed due to wet outfield and there will be an inspection at 1:15 pm IST. Stay tuned.
-
12:12 (IST)
The hosts will, no doubt, be bolstered immensely by the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, as also by opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, both of whom will be returning from injuries for the ODI series against the Proteas. Read the preview for the first ODI, featuring both team's strengths and weakness and likely playing XIs here.
-
12:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and South Africa, to be played at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, here in Dharamsala.
After a disappointing tour of New Zealand, where India won the T20I series 5-0 but lost the ODI and Test series that followed, 3-0 and 2-0 respectively, the 'Men in Blue' will look to regain some form in white-ball cricket ahead of the IPL season.
Meanwhile, the Proteas, under Quinton de Kock will be upbeat after their 3-0 ODI series win against Australia at home, and will look to replicate that form in India.
It was always on the cards, wasn't it? The inclement weather forced the first ODI to be called off without a ball bowled. The three-match series is now a two game affair. It will continue to be busy day as far as sports is concerned, keep following firstpost for all the latest news and updates. Untill we might next, goodbye and take care.
Alright, we have the official word and to nobody's surprise the match has been abandoned.
Rains haven't relented and we are surely headed towards a washout. Will need a miracle and a half to have a game. Official word will be out soon.
Breaking currently:
Coronavirus scare: We advise against conducting IPL, final decision lies with organisers, says MEA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2020
With the world grappling with coronavirus pandemic, the news that has come in suggests that Real Madrid, one of the biggest football clubs in the world is in quarantine after positive test for coronavirus. The La Liga has been suspended for two weeks. More to follow on Firstpost.com
IPL could be played in empty stadiums after sports ministry’s strict advisory to IOA, NSFs and BCCI
It is all but confirmed that Indian Premier League's 13th edition is set to be either postponed or played in empty stadiums. However, there has not been an official comment from any BCCI officials so far on the same.
Click here to read the full story.
Organising IPL 2020 during coronavirus pandemic is disaster waiting to happen
The staging of the IPL is a logistics nightmare at the best of times and now in times of a coronavirus pandemic, it could be a disaster waiting to happen, writes Vedam Jaishankar.
Read full article here.
This is bad news!
Something big brewing here..... pic.twitter.com/yg6Z0K1T7o— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2020
Still quite a lot of time left for us to get a game. The first T20I during September last year was washed out, probably we could have that today.
The cut-off time for a 20-over match is 6:30pm IST#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/4pPKJsmRBW— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020
More rain in Dharamshala is what we are hearing. Still early to confirm, but the opening ODI could well be headed towards a damp squib.
No signs of good news in sight. The rain continues with the super soppers working across the length and the breadth of the field that is thickly covered.
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan gets candid on our show Yorked. Answering some quick questions thrown his way. Full video will be out soon!
Quick, quirky and quintessentially cricket – legends from the cricketing world take guard once again on #Yorked— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) March 12, 2020
First up, @IrfanPathan
Catch the full video at 7 pm today pic.twitter.com/Gx9PjB4IZu
Always a brighter side to see
the rain in dharamsala is doing its bit to avoid mass gatherings #INDvSA— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 12, 2020
Back on home ground and the match has been delayed due to rain. First the toss was delayed due to wet outfield as Dharamsala has got a lot of rain in the last few days.
But now the weather will have a say. India-South Africa on tenterhooks for this short series. There is another cloud, of coronavirus, and there remains a question if the series will go ahead after today.
In the meantime, nothing happening here albeit lot of questions over Indian selection.
Bad news coming in. The rain has gained speed and the entire field is covered currently.
Update: We are hearing that the rain is back. Light drizzle only but enough to disturb the 1:15 pm inspection.
Pitch report: "The batting will certainly flourish," reckons Sunil Gavaskar standing alongside the pitch. "It is a dry surface and the spinners will get the ball to grip. Will be a bit of grip for wristspinners, although fingerspinners may not have it easy. The odd ball will stay low too. However, there are lot of runs on offer. Bat first if you win the toss, tells Gavaskar.
Words trickling in that the toss is delayed due to wet outfield and there will be an inspection at 1:15 pm IST. Stay tuned.
In other news related to the IPL, the governing council of the team to meet on 14 March to discuss coronavirus threat to T20 league.
The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence on 29 March and the first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Read more here.
The ODI series will be played amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the world over and also in India, where the number of cases has risen to 73.
The BCCI has listed some precautionary measures to be taken during the contest to prevent the spread of the disease.
NEWS: Precautions against Coronavirus (COVID-19) during South Africa’s tour of India, 2020— BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2020
More details here https://t.co/lMQxmnn2OR pic.twitter.com/GPcgzlCBWZ
The ever-entertaining 'Chahal TV'
WATCH: CHAHAL TV with the comeback man Hardik Pandya 😎😎— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020
In this segment, @hardikpandya7 talks about his rehabilitation, how much he missed donning Indian colours and shares his message for #TeamIndia fans 💪🙌- by @28anand & @yuzi_chahal
Full video 👉 https://t.co/9PvNu3R0gr pic.twitter.com/DFl2CzBtdu
"Fresh from a World Cup campaign that can arguably be considered their worst-ever in an ICC event, South Africa were swept aside like a bunch of under-confident schoolboys the last time they toured India.
Half a year later, the teams meet again in India’s backyard, only this time South Africa appear a more confident side under a new captain, coach as well as an administration. Add to that, India are returning from their tour of New Zealand that fast went downhill after their 5-0 sweep of the T20Is, with Virat Kohli and Co’s struggles in the two-Test series mirroring that of South Africa in the 3-0 hammering that they were dealt with in October last year," Amit Banerjee previews the ODI series between India and Australia, its context and importance for both sides.
The hosts will, no doubt, be bolstered immensely by the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, as also by opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, both of whom will be returning from injuries for the ODI series against the Proteas. Read the preview for the first ODI, featuring both team's strengths and weakness and likely playing XIs here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and South Africa, to be played at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, here in Dharamsala.
After a disappointing tour of New Zealand, where India won the T20I series 5-0 but lost the ODI and Test series that followed, 3-0 and 2-0 respectively, the 'Men in Blue' will look to regain some form in white-ball cricket ahead of the IPL season.
Meanwhile, the Proteas, under Quinton de Kock will be upbeat after their 3-0 ODI series win against Australia at home, and will look to replicate that form in India.
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI in Dharamsala, Latest updates: Virat Kohli's 'Men in Blue' will look to regain some form, and bounce back on their home turf against familiar foes Proteas, after their disappointing tour of New Zealand last month where they won the T20I series 5-0 but were whitewashed in the ODI and Test series that followed, 3-0 and 2-0 respectively.
Preview: After ending their New Zealand tour on a disappointing note following a 2-0 series defeat in the two Tests, Virat Kohli-led India return to home soil, where they host South Africa for a three-match ODI series. The Proteas last toured India in September last year, where they drew the three-match T20I series 1-1 following a washout in the first match and went onto suffer a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the Tests. At that time, the two teams did not meet in the 50-over format and revenge will be on Proteas’ minds.
Unlike India, South Africa had a memorable series recently – they thumped Australia 3-0 on home turf, where Heinrich Klaasen (242 runs) and Lungi Ngidi (9 wickets) starred ending as the series’ top run-getter and wicket-taker respectively.
However, Quinton de Kock’s side did suffered a huge blow as Kagiso Rabada was ruled out midway through the Australia T20Is and eventually was withdrawn from the ODIs against Australia and India.
Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen returns to the Proteas set-up after being rested for the Australia ODIs.
From India’s point of view, while Rohit Sharma has been rested, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to the side after their absences due to injuries.
Pandya, in fact, has not played an international game since featuring for the Men in Blue against the Proteas in a T20I in September last year. He underwent successful back surgery after that, following which he was ruled out for a few months. He has been in some form recently, though, registering scores of 105, 46 and 158 for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 tournament.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the first ODI:
When will India vs South Africa first ODI take place?
The India vs South Africa first ODI will take place on 12 March 2020.
Where will the match be played?
The India vs South Africa first ODI will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
What time does the match begin?
The India vs South Africa first ODI will begin at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 1 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo.
Updated Date: