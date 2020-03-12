India vs South Africa, 1st ODI in Dharamsala, Latest updates: Virat Kohli's 'Men in Blue' will look to regain some form, and bounce back on their home turf against familiar foes Proteas, after their disappointing tour of New Zealand last month where they won the T20I series 5-0 but were whitewashed in the ODI and Test series that followed, 3-0 and 2-0 respectively.

Preview: After ending their New Zealand tour on a disappointing note following a 2-0 series defeat in the two Tests, Virat Kohli-led India return to home soil, where they host South Africa for a three-match ODI series. The Proteas last toured India in September last year, where they drew the three-match T20I series 1-1 following a washout in the first match and went onto suffer a humiliating 3-0 defeat in the Tests. At that time, the two teams did not meet in the 50-over format and revenge will be on Proteas’ minds.

Unlike India, South Africa had a memorable series recently – they thumped Australia 3-0 on home turf, where Heinrich Klaasen (242 runs) and Lungi Ngidi (9 wickets) starred ending as the series’ top run-getter and wicket-taker respectively.

However, Quinton de Kock’s side did suffered a huge blow as Kagiso Rabada was ruled out midway through the Australia T20Is and eventually was withdrawn from the ODIs against Australia and India.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen returns to the Proteas set-up after being rested for the Australia ODIs.

From India’s point of view, while Rohit Sharma has been rested, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to the side after their absences due to injuries.

Pandya, in fact, has not played an international game since featuring for the Men in Blue against the Proteas in a T20I in September last year. He underwent successful back surgery after that, following which he was ruled out for a few months. He has been in some form recently, though, registering scores of 105, 46 and 158 for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 tournament.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the first ODI:

When will India vs South Africa first ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa first ODI will take place on 12 March 2020.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs South Africa first ODI will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs South Africa first ODI will begin at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo.