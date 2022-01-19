Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

South Africa Vs India At Boland Park, Paarl, 19 January, 2022

19 January, 2022
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Match Ended
South Africa

296/4 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
India

265/8 (50.0 ov)

South Africa beat India by 31 runs

Live Blog
South Africa India
296/4 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.92 265/8 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.3

Shardul Thakur - 33

Jasprit Bumrah - 14

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shardul Thakur not out 50 43 5 1
Jasprit Bumrah not out 14 23 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lungi Ngidi 10 0 64 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 214/8 (42.2)

51 (51) R/R: 6.65

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4(11) S.R (36.36)

c Temba Bavuma b Tabraiz Shamsi
India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st ODI at Paarl, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 33 runs, lead series 1-0

22:27 (IST)

That's it from us in our coverage of the first one-dayer between South Africa and India at the Boland Park in Paarl, which will also host the second game of the series that is a must-win from the Indian perspective. Team India had begun their tour on a solid note with a win at Centurion, but have remained winless since as they have lost three games (across formats) in a row now. They will hope to bounce back in the second game on Friday to take the series to a decider. South Africa, meanwhile, can afford to pat themselves on their backs for the way they conducted themselves today, and will enter the second game as the favourites now.

If you're not done with your fill of cricketing action, you can follow our live coverage of India's U-19 World Cup meeting with Ireland, taking place in Trinidad. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off.

22:23 (IST)

Rassie van der Dussen: I knew I had to go to my sweeps and reverse sweeps early on. Soon as we got a partnership going on a good batting wicket, we got some momentum going. As a batter you stand up and make it play. Two high-pressure run-chases in the Tests, as a unit we were quite confident coming into this game. All in all, good day for the batting. When Shikhar and Virat were in, they were staying in the game and putting us under pressure. Soon as we got those two wickets, we knew if we keep striking, we’ll put them under pressure. Hopefully we can be more clinical with the ball in the coming games. It’s been a long journey with this team and a world-class coaching staff, and we’ve put in a lot of hard work. It’s the character of our coach, and Temba and Dean in the Tests. We’re starting to see some results now.

22:22 (IST)

Rassie van der Dussen is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 129!

22:19 (IST)

Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: I think we played something close to the perfect game, and we can take a lot of confidence from this. Not for me really, I struggled to consistently hit the ball from the middle, but Rassie was batting as if on a different wicket. That partnership was quite key for us. Another good debut for Blank. He’s obviously growing from strength to strength as a cricketer. Aiden is always an option for us with the ball, especially the new ball, and he’s been doing the job fantastically so far. Andile was also good, and would obviously like to play a bigger role. It’s pleasing to see Andy putting in those kind of performances. Spinners have been great. Nice to have Quinny back, nice to see him smile. He’s a big player for me and for the team, and his experience helps us a lot.

22:18 (IST)

KL Rahul, India captain: It was a nice game. We love playing games like these. So much to learn. Couldn’t really get wickets in the middle, which has been a problem earlier as well. We were on par for the first 20-25 overs of the game, and thought we could chase it down easily, but the South Africans fought back. I don’t know if it really changed drastically. Virat and Shikhar said it was a good wicket to bat on. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the partnerships coming. When two people from the opposition get hundreds and bat so deep, they get to 300 more often than not. We needed someone to play an innings like that. The talk in the change room after the 50 overs was that we might have given away 15-20 runs extra. They did really well and continued to maintain pressure on the bowlers. Every game is important for us. Every game that we play for our country is something we take a lot of pride in. We haven’t played one-day cricket in mind, so great learning for us. We have the World Cup in mind. We will mistakes, but will learn from them and get better.

22:03 (IST)

After 50 overs,India 265/8 ( Shardul Thakur 50 , Jasprit Bumrah 14)

South Africa begin the one-dayers in style with a 33-run win, going 1-0 up in the three-match series! Lungi Ngidi bowls out the final over, conceding six from it. Shardul Thakur brings up his maiden ODI fifty with a single off the final delivery, scoring at a strike rate above 100 that will no doubt reinforce his credentials as a handy bat down the order. The ninth-wicket stand with Bumrah remains unbroken at 51, lending some semblance of respectability to the Indian innings after the visitors looked like they would get skittles for less than 220 at one stage.

21:56 (IST)

After 49 overs,India 259/8 ( Shardul Thakur 47 , Jasprit Bumrah 12)

Shamsi bowls out a tidy final over, conceding a single off each of the first five deliveries before Bumrah decides to block the last one. India need 38 from six balls.

21:53 (IST)

After 48 overs,India 254/8 ( Shardul Thakur 44 , Jasprit Bumrah 10)

Ngidi brought back. Single off each of the first two deliveries, with Bumrah chipping the ball over mid off off the second, before Thakur collects back-to-back boundaries off the next two balls before smashing the ball beyond the square leg fence for a six off the fifth, moving into the 40s in the process. Thakur keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. 17 from this over. India need 43 off 12.

21:48 (IST)

After 47 overs,India 237/8 ( Shardul Thakur 28 , Jasprit Bumrah 9)

Thakur collects a single off the first ball, with the ball beating both Bumrah’s bat as well as de Kock’s gloves to run away for a couple of byes. Bumrah narrowly escapes getting run out after a mix-up with Thakur in the third delivery. Thakur collects a brace off the fifth ball after a sweep towards fine leg, before collecting a single to keep the strike. Seven from the over. India need 60 from three overs.

21:44 (IST)

After 46 overs,India 230/8 ( Shardul Thakur 24 , Jasprit Bumrah 8)

Bumrah top-edges a short ball from Jansen towards the fine leg fence at the start of the over, collecting his first boundary in the process. Couple of singles come India’s way in the remaining deliveries. India might not chase the target down today, not from the position they find themselves in at the moment, but Thakur and Bumrah will hope to get past the 260-270-mark.

21:28 (IST)

OUT! No dropped Bhuvi this time, as Shamsi strikes not long after being brought back into the attack. Bhuvneshwar looks to drive this through the leg side, but ends up hitting it straight to the South African skipper at midwicket at catchable height. IND 214/8

Bhuvneshwar c Bavuma b Shamsi 4(11)
21:11 (IST)

BOWLED! The ball stays a touch low while angling slightly in, with Ashwin getting a feather edge onto the furniture while looking to cut this. India are seven down now, and it's becoming something of a procession at the moment. IND 199/7
 

Ashwin b Phehlukwayo 7(13)
20:57 (IST)

OUT! The wickets are tumbling quickly at the moment, as Venkatesh Iyer holes out to deep square leg while looking to clear the fence off Ngidi's bowling. Second wicket to the seamer this innings, with the South Africans further tightening their grip on the game. IND 188/6

V Iyer c van der Dussen b Ngidi 2(7)
20:51 (IST)

OUT! Rishabh Pant departs not too long after Shreyas Iyer, and the Proteas are back in the game and how! Pant looks to nudge the wide delivery going down leg towards fine leg, hoping to collect a boundary, but misses and also loses his balance in the process. De Kock is quick to whip the bails off while Pant's foot is in the air, and the Proteas know they've got the dangerman even before the TV umpire can confirm the dismissal. IND 181/5

Pant st de Kock b Phehlukwayo 16(22)
20:43 (IST)

OUT! Ngidi strikes, as Iyer departs after getting off to a decent start. Was looking to hook the short ball, only to get a faint nick off the toe end as the ball settles between de Kock's gloves. Drinks called on the field after this dismissal. IND 181/4

S Iyer c De Kock b Ngidi 17(17)
20:18 (IST)

OUT! Kohli's wait for his 71st ton continues, as he falls right after bringing up his 63rd ODI fifty. The ex-skipper ends up chipping the ball towards Bavuma at midwicket while going for a sweep off Shamsi's bowling. India in a spot of bother at the moment. IND 152/3

Kohli c Bavuma b Shamsi 51(63)
20:15 (IST)

FIFTY for Virat Kohli! The former India skipper brings up the milestone with a singe off Maharaj's bowling in the 28th over, taking 60 deliveries along the way. This is his 63rd half-century in ODIs. IND 150/2
20:03 (IST)

BOWLED! Maharaj with the breakthrough, as Dhawan misses out on a ton! The southpaw was looking to cut this square, but failed to account for the extra turn generated by the left-arm orthodox spinner. The ball manages to hit the top of the stumps in the end. IND 138/2

Dhawan b Maharaj 79(82)
19:36 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Dhawan and Kohli for the second wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a brace at the start of the 19th over. The pair have consumed 58 deliveries in the stand so far. IND 96/1
19:19 (IST)

Fifty for Shikhar Dhawan — his 34th in ODIs! Brings up the milestone with a quick single off Maharaj at the end of the 14th over. Has been a confident knock from the southpaw, with eight boundaries coming his way. IND 74/1
18:57 (IST)

OUT! Markram draws first blood for the Proteas! KL Rahul departs after getting an outside nick while looking to defend, the ball getting enough turn to get a feather. IND 46/1

Rahul c de Kock b Markram 12(17)
17:55 (IST)

After 50 overs,South Africa 296/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 129 , David Miller 2)

South Africa set India 297 to win after opting to bat in the first one-dayer! Shardul Thakur bowls out the final over, giving away 17 off it including a six off a free hit in the third delivery followed by a boundary and a single off the last two balls as he finishes unbeaten on 129 off 96 deliveries, with Miller on 2. Won’t be the easiest of chases for Team India that’s for sure, even if the Proteas are missing KG Rabada’s services in this series.
17:45 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah finally breaks the marathon stand in the penultimate over of the innings! Bavuma departs after putting the Proteas on top in the company of van der Dussen, holing out to his Indian counterpart at long on to depart for 110. SA 272/4

Bavuma c Rahul b Bumrah 110(143)
17:43 (IST)

After 48 overs,South Africa 272/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 110 , Rassie van der Dussen 109)

Van der Dussen brings up the milestone with a flick through midwicket off the first delivery, taking 83 balls to bring up his ton. Another expensive over from Bhuvneshwar as he ends up leaking 13 runs in this over, including a six off the penultimate delivery to RvDD that brings up the 200-stand for the fourth wicket. South Africa could get past 300 with these two around.
17:38 (IST)

Rassie van der Dussen joins Temba Bavuma in the century club today! The South African No 5 though, is a lot quicker to the milestone, taking just 83 deliveries with eight boundaries and two maximums along the way. SA 260/3
17:25 (IST)

Century for Temba Bavuma! The South African skipper brings up the three-figure mark for the second time in coloured clothing with a single off Thakur in the 45th over, the single being met with a standing ovation from the South African dressing room. SA 240/3
 
17:10 (IST)

After 42 overs,South Africa 222/3 ( Temba Bavuma (C) 95 , Rassie van der Dussen 75)

Ashwin into his penultimate over. Single to Bavuma off the first delivery followed by a double to van der Dussen — that brings up the 150-partnership for the fourth wicket! Single off each of the last three deliveries. Six from the over.
16:41 (IST)

Fifty for Rassie van der Dussen — his 10th in ODI cricket in his 30th appearance. Sets off for a single at the start of the 35th over, before getting four bonus runs as a result of overthrows. SA 174/3
 
16:37 (IST)

Bavuma brings up the century stand with van der Dussen for the fourth wicket with a single off Chahal in the 34th over! The pair have done a superb job in rescuing the Proteas from a shaky position, putting them in a position of control. SA 168/3
 
16:08 (IST)

Fifty up for Temba Bavuma — his third ODI half-century in his 14th appearance. Brings up the milestone with a single off the second delivery of Thakur's sixth over. Has been a captain's knock so far from him, steadying the ship after the Proteas lost two quick wickets after drinks. SA 127/3
15:57 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Bavuma and van der Dussen for the fourth-wicket! Bavuma brings up the milestone with a single after a couple of boundaries in Chahal's sixth over. SA 118/3
 
15:25 (IST)

OUT! Superb piece of fielding by Venkatesh Iyer at mid off as Markram falls short of the non-striker's end while looking for a quick single. The Indians start celebrating right away, knowing the batter was well short. SA 68/3

Markram run out (V Iyer) 4(11)
15:15 (IST)

BOWLED! Ashwin with the breakthrough, bringing what was turning out to be a productive stand to an end. De Kock looks to cut this square, playing for the turn that ultimately is non-existent. The ball skids through after holding its line and goes under QdK's blade, rattling the stumps. India strike right after the drinks interval. SA 58/2

De Kock b Ashwin 27(41)
14:21 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah with the breakthrough, as Malan departs for 6 after nicking the ball to the keeper. Bumrah angles this into the batter, the ball nipping away after pitching outside off. Malan decides to have a poke at it, and ends up getting a faint nick. SA 19/1

Malan c Pant b Bumrah 6(10)
13:43 (IST)

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
13:31 (IST)

TOSS: South Africa win the toss, and skipper Temba Bavuma opts to bat

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, Today's 1st ODI Match: South Africa begin the one-dayers in style with a 33-run win, going 1-0 up in the three match series! Lungi Ngidi bowls out the final over, conceding six from it. Shardul Thakur brings up his maiden ODI fifty with a single off the final delivery, scoring at a strike rate above 100 that will no doubt reinforce his credentials as a handy bat down the order. The ninth-wicket stand with Bumrah remains unbroken at 51, lending some semblance of respectability to the Indian innings after the visitors looked like they would get skittles for less than 220 at one stage.

Preview: India take on South Africa in the 1st ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl.

India started off the tour on a positive note beating South Africa in their fortress Centurion in the first Test but then lost their way as the Proteas bounced back strongly to clinch the Test series 2-1.

File image of KL Rahul. AP

Virat Kohli resigned as Test captain as well after the loss. He had earlier stepped down at the T20 captain before being removed as the ODI captain.

Rohit Sharma was named the new white-ball skipper. The ODI series against South Africa was supposed to be his first series in charge but he will miss out due to hamstring injury which has bothered him for a while. KL Rahul will lead the side while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

Both India and South Africa will look to build for the 2023 World Cup. India's white-ball transition will begin with the South Africa series where a nearly full strength squad will take part.

The focus will be on Kohli the batter as he takes the field as non captain for the first time in more than five years. Venkatesh Iyer will audition for the seam bowling all-rounders' spot in absence of Hardik Pandya who is dropped.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will compete for the opening spot as KL Rahul has confirmed that he will open the batting in absence of Rohit Sharma.

Rahul indicated that the pitch at Boland Park might offer little bit of spin so India might go in with a three pacer-two spinner strategy with Venkatesh Iyer being the sixth bowling option.

India would look to improve their bowling as they have the third-worst bowling average since 2019 World Cup. Their Powerplay bowling needs vast improvement as well.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be looking to carry forward the momentum after the Test series win. Temba Bavuma is back to leading the ODI side after missing the last three with a thumb injury. Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace department while Tabraiz Shamsi will lead the spin department. Their batting is their main strength and they look a formidable unit.

Two strong teams looking to make a statement. We are in for a cracker in Paarl.

Here are all the details about the first ODI between South Africa and India.

When will the first ODI between South Africa and India take place?

The first ODI between India and South Africa will take place on 19 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will take place at Bolant Park, Paarl

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 2 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: January 19, 2022 22:28:41 IST

