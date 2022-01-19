India vs Ireland Live Score, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: Raghuvanshi scores 50, IND go past 100

After 13 overs, India 91/0 (Raghuvanshi 53, Harnoor 35)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi scores a half-century. He's been clinical so far, and it's been boundaries all the way for him with eight fours and two sixes. India are now surging towards 100.
|India Under 19
|Ireland Under 19
|109/0 (16.0 ov) - R/R 6.81
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Batting
|57
|55
|8
|2
|Harnoor Singh
|Batting
|44
|42
|7
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Nathan McGuire
|2
|0
|19
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
109 (109) R/R: 6.74
Harnoor Singh 44(42)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 57(55)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
FIFTY! Angkrish registers a half-century, his knock coming in 41 balls. He's slammed eight fours and two sixes so far.
After 10 overs, India 68/0 (Raghuvanshi 44, Harnoor 22)
Humphreys continues. Raghuvanshi punishes him for boundaries this over. A six and a four come off the over with 11 runs being produced in the same. Raghuvanshi is well into his 40s now.
After 8 overs, India 51/0 (Harnoor 17, Raghuvanshi 32)
Muzamil Sherzad continues. India are off to a positive start with both Angkrish and Harnoor looking in good touch, the partnership between the two is now worth 50 runs. Four from the over.
After 5 overs, India 33/0 (Angkrish 26, Harnoor 6)
Right-arm offbreak bowler Nathan McGuire is introduced. Another successful over for India, with Raghuvanshi finding consecutive boundaries. He adds another four in the fifth ball of the over. 13 runs coming off the over.
After 3 overs, India 18/0 (Harnoor 4, Angkrish 14)
Runs coming already for India U19 team, with both Harnoor and Angkrish dealing with boundaries. Twelve runs (Three fours) come off Humphreys'over, he wouldn't be happy with that one.
After 1 over, India 1/0 (Raghuvanshi 1, Harnoor 0)
Spin introduced right away by Ireland as Matthew Humphreys comes into the attack. Angkrish Raghuvanshi faces him, and he's off the mark with a single off the fifth ball.Just the one run off the over.
Nationa anthems done. It's time for LIVE action now. India were put into bat and remember, India's skipper Yash Dhull is being rested, with Nishant Sindhu leading the side. Ireland players form a huddle before walking out to the centre. Openers Angkrish Raghavanshi and Harnoor Singh walk out to bat. Spin to start for Ireland as Matthew Humphreys is introduced. Here we go!
Teams walk out for their respective national anthems. First, it's Ireland's followed by India.
India playing XI: Nishant Sindhu(Captain),Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Ravi Kumar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Ireland playing XI: Tim Tector(Captain),Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Philippus le Roux, Joshua Cox, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad
Toss update: Tim Tector wins the toss and Ireland will field first. Nishant Sindhu leads India colts today, as he confirms skipper Yash Dhull is rested.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup match between India and Ireland in Trinidad. Yash Dhull and Co will be looking to make it two wins in two, but it is their batting that will be in focus today. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Yash Dhull’s India colts face Ireland in their second group match of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup on Wednesday.
Both teams got off to a positive start in the tournament. While India thumped the Proteas by 45 runs on 15 January, Ireland registered a comfortable 39-run win over Uganda the same day.
India were put into bat after South Africa skipper George Van Heerden won the toss and chose to field. Toss was delayed due to rain in Guyana, but still witnessed a full day’s play without overs being reduced.
Skipper Yash led from the front with a knock of 82 as India put up 232 on board. Kaushal Tambe (35), Shaik Rasheed (31) and Nishant Sindhu (27) were the other notable contributors with the bat.
It was an all-round performance from the Proteas bowlers but Matthew Boast was their top wicket-taker with three scalps.
In reply, Vicky Ostwal claimed a five-wicket haul as the Proteas were bundled out for 187, with Dewald Brevis (65) impressing for them.
Raj Bawa took four wickets.
It will be a battle between first and second in the Group B points table, and only one will get the chance to remain unbeaten for now.
Here’s all you need to know about the match:
When will the Group B match between India U19 and Ireland U19 take place?
The Group B match between India U19 and Ireland U19 will take place on 19 January, 2022
What is the venue for the match?
The venue for India U19 vs Ireland U19 match is Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
When will the match start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
