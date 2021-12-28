India vs South Africa: From broccoli soup to chicken chettinad, visitors' lunch menu goes viral

When rain played hide and seek on Day 2 of the first India vs South Africa Test match at Centurion, a picture of Team India’s lunch menu went viral on social media.

On the opening day against South Africa, India were 272/3 at stumps at the SuperSport Park and were made to wait to resume their innings due to the persistent rain.

Eventually, rain washed out the first session on Day 2 and paved the way for the teams to take an early lunch. But what caught people's attention during the interval was Team India's lunch menu. From broccoli soup to chicken chettinad, it seemed that Virat Kohli and Co. were treated to a sumptuous meal on the second day of the match.

The tempting dishes in Team India's menu also included yellow dal, vegetable kadai among other dishes. Although the team couldn't enjoy the game at the field, they must have had a great time munching their seemingly oh-so-yummy meals.

And, no wonder, the social media users couldn't keep calm seeing the delicacies on Team India's platter. Here are a few reactions to India's lunch menu that are doing rounds on the internet:

https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1475416937790324739

https://twitter.com/VjfanSuresh/status/1475426090147454976

https://twitter.com/TheGame_26/status/1475414665802883072

https://twitter.com/ShaYanVK18/status/1475419053778825219

On Day 1, KL Rahul scored his seventh Test century and was unbeaten on 122 at close. Ajinkya Rahane, whose inclusion in the Test team was criticised, was also unbeaten at 40. On Day 3, the duo will look to take the team to hit a score in excess of 400 if the weather improves.

Meanwhile, the weather prediction for the remaining three days of the match is likely to be better. The coming two days are expected to be sunny while the last day of the match might see showers again.