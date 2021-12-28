The second day of the ongoing Centurion Test turned out to be a damp squib with the entire day getting washed out due to persistent drizzle and a wet outfield.
The second day of the ongoing Centurion Test turned out to be a damp squib with the entire day getting washed out due to persistent drizzle and a wet outfield.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the Supersport Park in Centurion. We sure hope are get a full day's worth of Test cricket today, the chances of which are high with today's forecast a much better one.
India vs South Africa Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: India resume from their score of 272/3 after the second day got washed out without a single delivery bowled.
Day 2 report: Rain washed out the second day's play in the first test between South Africa and India in Centurion on Monday.
No play was possible in the morning and umpires planned to inspect the SuperSport Park pitch at 11.30 a.m. local time and called for an early lunch break. But that inspection was put back an hour and 15 minutes and then delayed again as the rain persisted and thunder rumbled over the ground.
Although the rain did ease in the afternoon, the field had taken on too much water and umpires abandoned the day's play.
If the weather is good on Day 3, India will resume on 272-3 in its first innings after opener KL Rahul's unbeaten 122 gave the touring team a solid start to the three-test series. Ajinkya Rahane was 40 not out alongside Rahul.
Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took 3-45 on the opening day to be the only South African bowler to have any success.
Top-ranked India is seeking a long-awaited first test series win in South Africa.
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
In the pre-departure press-conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kohli dismissed as "inaccurate" BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's statement that the Board had requested him not to step down as T20I captain.
CSA said in a statement that a joint decision had been taken with the BCCI to bar spectators from the grounds due to the massive surge in coronavirus infections in South Africa.
India take on the Dean Elgar-led Proteas with the aim of achieving their first-ever Test series win on South African soil