India vs South Africa Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Centurion: Minimal rain expected on Day 3

13:04 (IST)

The second day of the ongoing Centurion Test turned out to be a damp squib with the entire day getting washed out due to persistent drizzle and a wet outfield.

12:45 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the Supersport Park in Centurion. We sure hope are get a full day's worth of Test cricket today, the chances of which are high with today's forecast a much better one.

Highlights

India vs South Africa Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: India resume from their score of 272/3 after the second day got washed out without a single delivery bowled.

Day 2 report: Rain washed out the second day's play in the first test between South Africa and India in Centurion on Monday.

No play was possible in the morning and umpires planned to inspect the SuperSport Park pitch at 11.30 a.m. local time and called for an early lunch break. But that inspection was put back an hour and 15 minutes and then delayed again as the rain persisted and thunder rumbled over the ground.

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test Match latest cricket score and updates of 1st Test being played at Centurion

Although the rain did ease in the afternoon, the field had taken on too much water and umpires abandoned the day's play.

If the weather is good on Day 3, India will resume on 272-3 in its first innings after opener KL Rahul's unbeaten 122 gave the touring team a solid start to the three-test series. Ajinkya Rahane was 40 not out alongside Rahul.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took 3-45 on the opening day to be the only South African bowler to have any success.

Top-ranked India is seeking a long-awaited first test series win in South Africa.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: December 28, 2021 12:52:48 IST

Tags:

