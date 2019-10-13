Pune: India took 30 minutes to wrap up the South African tail post tea on Day Four to win the second Test by an innings and 137 runs.

Yadav took 3/22 while Jadeja finished with 3/52 as the duo shared six wickets to wrap up the Proteas' second innings, which lasted only 6.2 overs after the players returned to the field for the final session.

Vernon Philander (37) and Keshav Maharaj (22) added 56 runs for the eighth wicket. Before they could frustrate India further, Yadav had Philander caught down the leg side.

The end came soon after. Jadeja trapped Maharaj lbw before Yadav returned to wrap up proceedings with Kagiso Rabada (4) caught at slip. India had enforced the follow-on after taking a 326-run lead in the first innings. It was the first time South Africa have followed-on in a test since 2008.

In the morning, Sharma and Yadav had struck with the new ball to remove Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn, respectively.

Faf du Plessis promoted himself up to number four and blocked his way to five runs off 54 balls before Ashwin got rid of him.

South Africa had conceded a 326-run lead after being bowled out for 275 in the first innings. Virat Kohli's 254 not out had helped India amass 601/5 declared.

With this win, India recorded their 11th consecutive Test series victory, beating Australia's record of 10 series wins in a row. India now lead the three-match series 2-0.

Massive, massive win for India. SA inadequate in all departments. Most disappointing to see was lack of gumption. Who do you think should be MOM for this Test? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2019

So, in the end too easy and a 11th consecutive test series victory at home for India. Fantastic effort from the bowlers after Kohli showed his class. Congratulations Team India #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/dUdZsOHWNT — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 13, 2019

this really is an outstanding indian team #INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 13, 2019

Congratulations Team India on one more comprehensive win. Total team effort. Bowlers were brilliant throughout the match. Catching was good and @Wriddhipops was sensational. Keep it up. #INDvSA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 13, 2019

On really trying pitches last series South Africa fought tooth and nail. Think of the go slow in Delhi. This time around in perfectly good pitches they’ve keeled over. Disappointing. #INDvSA But, take nothing away from India. Just too good. — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) October 13, 2019

With the series gone,the sad part of all this is that you couldn’t have asked for better conditions in India.only a bit of spin and you got good pace and bounce...wonder what feedback we’ll get. #sscricket — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 13, 2019

Why bowl straight when you can take wickets with drifting down leg... Umesh needs to give Saha a treat for that wickets' column. #IndvSA — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 13, 2019

India's 11th consecutive series victory at home - a new Test record. Australia had twice won 10 home series in a row in 1994 to 2001 to 2004 to 2008#IndvSA #IndvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 13, 2019

With inputs from The Associated Press