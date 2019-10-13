First Cricket
India vs South Africa: 'Fantastic effort from bowlers, Kohli shows class'; Twitter reacts as hosts clinch innings victory in second Test

Here's how Twitter reacted after India won the second Test against South Africa in Pune by an innings and 137 runs, also taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 13, 2019 15:57:16 IST

Pune: India took 30 minutes to wrap up the South African tail post tea on Day Four to win the second Test by an innings and 137 runs.

Yadav took 3/22 while Jadeja finished with 3/52 as the duo shared six wickets to wrap up the Proteas' second innings, which lasted only 6.2 overs after the players returned to the field for the final session.

Vernon Philander (37) and Keshav Maharaj (22) added 56 runs for the eighth wicket. Before they could frustrate India further, Yadav had Philander caught down the leg side.

The end came soon after. Jadeja trapped Maharaj lbw before Yadav returned to wrap up proceedings with Kagiso Rabada (4) caught at slip. India had enforced the follow-on after taking a 326-run lead in the first innings. It was the first time South Africa have followed-on in a test since 2008.

In the morning, Sharma and Yadav had struck with the new ball to remove Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn, respectively.

Faf du Plessis promoted himself up to number four and blocked his way to five runs off 54 balls before Ashwin got rid of him.

South Africa had conceded a 326-run lead after being bowled out for 275 in the first innings. Virat Kohli's 254 not out had helped India amass 601/5 declared.

With this win, India recorded their 11th consecutive Test series victory, beating Australia's record of 10 series wins in a row. India now lead the three-match series 2-0.

 

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 15:57:16 IST

Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

