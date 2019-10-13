India vs South Africa: 'Fantastic effort from bowlers, Kohli shows class'; Twitter reacts as hosts clinch innings victory in second Test
Here's how Twitter reacted after India won the second Test against South Africa in Pune by an innings and 137 runs, also taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
Pune: India took 30 minutes to wrap up the South African tail post tea on Day Four to win the second Test by an innings and 137 runs.
Yadav took 3/22 while Jadeja finished with 3/52 as the duo shared six wickets to wrap up the Proteas' second innings, which lasted only 6.2 overs after the players returned to the field for the final session.
Vernon Philander (37) and Keshav Maharaj (22) added 56 runs for the eighth wicket. Before they could frustrate India further, Yadav had Philander caught down the leg side.
The end came soon after. Jadeja trapped Maharaj lbw before Yadav returned to wrap up proceedings with Kagiso Rabada (4) caught at slip. India had enforced the follow-on after taking a 326-run lead in the first innings. It was the first time South Africa have followed-on in a test since 2008.
In the morning, Sharma and Yadav had struck with the new ball to remove Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn, respectively.
Faf du Plessis promoted himself up to number four and blocked his way to five runs off 54 balls before Ashwin got rid of him.
South Africa had conceded a 326-run lead after being bowled out for 275 in the first innings. Virat Kohli's 254 not out had helped India amass 601/5 declared.
With this win, India recorded their 11th consecutive Test series victory, beating Australia's record of 10 series wins in a row. India now lead the three-match series 2-0.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
Oct 13, 2019 15:57:16 IST
